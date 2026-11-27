No. 15 Alabama's time in Las Vegas comes to an end tonight as the Crimson Tide faces No. 17 Miami in the 5th-place game of the Players Era 16.

Nate Oats' squad lost its opener to Baylor, but rebounded with a 104-91 win over Kansas State on Thursday night in the consolation side of the bracket. Now, Alabama faces the Hurricanes, who lost their opener as well before routing Michigan yesterday.

Here's all the info you need for Alabama's eighth game of the 2026-27 season.

Latest Injury News for Alabama vs. Miami

There will be no official pregame availability report since this is a non-conference matchup, but Alabama head coach Nate Oats said before the Baylor loss that the typical 12 players in Alabama's rotation would be available for Players Era. No injuries were reported by Oats after facing Kansas State or Baylor.

However, forward Tarris Bouie has not seen any time this week despite being dressed and being in the typical rotation. He was dealing with a lower-leg injury earlier in the month, but Oats hasn't suggested any restrictions for him.

Alabama vs. Miami Game Information

Who: No. 15 Alabama (6-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 17 Miami (6-2, 0-0 ACC)

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 3-1 in the all-time series against Miami, with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 13, 1968.

Last Meeting: Alabama won 96-64 on Nov. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. Keon Ellis led the way with 22 points and Jaden Shackelford (15 points), Juwan Gary (13) and JD Davison (13) also finished in double figures.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat Kansas State 104-91 on Thursday. Both teams combined for 82 free throws in a second-half slug fest that featured a plethora of turnovers and poor rebounding on UA's end. Nevertheless, Alabama still found efficient ways to score, as it had nine players tally between 8 and 14 points: Qayden Samuels, Amari Allen, Aden Holloway, Drew Fielder, Brandon Garrison, Cole Cloer, London Jemison, Anderson Diaz and Jamarion Davis-Fleming.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes obliterated defending national champion Michigan 97-70 on Thursday. Shelton Henderson could not be stopped, as he led Miami in points (25), rebounds (10), assists (6) and tied for the most steals (2). Four more players finished with 10-plus points, including 21 from Dante Allen. The Hurricanes outscored the Wolverines by 20 in the second half.

How to Watch, Listen: Alabama vs. Miami

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 250 (Alabama), 262 (Miami)

Betting Odds for Alabama vs. Miami

Spread: Miami -2.5

Over/Under: 170.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Alabama vs. Miami

Make a statement defensively. Alabama held Baylor to 68 points in what was ultimately a slow-paced slugfest of a game, but the mediocre-looking Wildcats managed to hang 91 on the Crimson Tide. Much of this has to do with pace, but Jai Lucas' team is absolutely capable of winning a shootout against Alabama.

Get in a shooting groove. Alabama was a disaster offensively against Baylor, as it shot 35 percent from the field, including a 7-for-30 clip from behind the arc. The Crimson Tide struggled to score early, and it didn't gain momentum until the final minutes. While the offense was miles better against Kansas State, the team still shot just 33 percent (11-for-33) from deep.

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