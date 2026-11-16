Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Taking Down Oakland, Seton Hall

Alabama entered the 2026-27 season as the No. 18 program in the AP Top 25 and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide took down Oakland at home on Nov. 9, and then followed it up with another victory at Coleman Coliseum over Seton Hall on Nov. 13.

Following these wins, Alabama moved up to No. 16 on the AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide outlasted Seton Hall 82-76. Alabama trailed 28-22 before ending the first half on a 16-0 run. Amari Allen scored 24 points and added five assists and two blocks. Aden Holloway looked the part in his second game back from suspension, as he tallied 18 points and a pair of steals. Cole Cloer had his best game so far with 12 points and five rebounds.

Alabama dismantled Oakland 109-68. London Jemison tied a career-high 20 points on 7 of 7 from the field. Six of those shots (and makes) were from behind the arc. UA tied a school record with 30 assists. Holloway made his season debut against Oakland after serving a suspension, finishing with 12 points on 4 of 8 from deep.

The Crimson Tide aims for its fifth win in as many games at home on Tuesday evening against Kennesaw State. The Owls, who are also 4-0, are led by head coach Antoine Pettway, who was an assistant at Alabama from 2008 to the 2022-23 season. He spent four seasons under current Tide head coach Nate Oats. Pettway also played at UA from 2000-01 to 2003-04.

Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 20 in AP Poll, No. 28 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (Sam Houston win, Arkansas State win): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Oakland win, Seton Hall win): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

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