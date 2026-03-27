Aden Holloway's Final Status Revealed for Alabama vs. Michigan

CHICAGO — Alabama guard Aden Holloway is out for tonight's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan, per March Madness' final availability report two hours before tipoff.

The Crimson Tide guard was granted permission to travel out of state on Friday morning, meaning he was able to fly from Alabama the Windy City. However, his suspension was never lifted, and that's why he won't be suiting up. It's also unknown at this time if he is even in Chicago to support the team.

The University of Alabama released a statement a couple of hours after the news broke regarding Holloway's travel approval, and it reflects the suspension remaining intact.

"Nothing has changed with regard to Aden's status with the team," UA wrote in the press release.

Holloway was suspended by head coach Nate Oats on March 16, as he was arrested that morning and removed from campus after being charged with first-degree possession of marijuana (more than two pounds) and failure to affix a tax stamp.

Holloway, Alabama's second-leading scorer, didn’t travel with the Crimson Tide to Tampa last weekend for the Round of 64 victory over 13-seed Hofstra nor the Round of 32 win over 5-seed Texas. He wasn't at Thursday morning's practice viewing either, and Oats didn't comment on his guard during the press conference that followed the practice.

He was declared as "out" on Thursday night's initial availability report, but that was released before his travel approval. Throughout the SEC slate this season, the status remained the same for all players who were ruled out in the initial report when the final list was revealed. Nevertheless, this was an extraordinary circumstance.

The rules for the NCAA Tournament availability report are the following:

Every rostered student‑athlete must be listed as Available, Questionable, or Out, with no additional details included.

Reports must be completed in good faith, avoid sudden or misleading status changes, and align with any public comments.

Failure to submit accurate or timely reports may result in investigations and penalties, including fines for repeat violations.

Alabama's Final Availability Report:

Aden Holloway — Out

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Michigan's Final Availability Report:

L.J. Cason — Out

Winters Grady — Out

Alabama guard Davion Hannah, forward Keitenn Bristow and center Collins Onyejiaka have each been out for quite some time, and Oats said on March 2 that he doesn't believe "any of them will play the rest of this year."

Onyejiaka was declared "out indefinitely" on Nov. 12 — two games into the season with a heart condition. He scored his first collegiate points in the season opener against North Dakota and also grabbed five rebounds in six minutes. In four minutes against St. John's he had one rebound.

Hannah was also diagnosed with an unspecified medical condition after playing 10 games. In that span, the freshman averaged 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks in 12.8 minutes per game.

Bristow's season also ended after his 10 games played. He was dealing with a multitude of setbacks, but a leg injury after the Texas game proved to be long-term. Bristow averaged 3.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 12.6 minutes per contest.

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