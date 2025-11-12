Alabama Basketball Freshman Out Indefinitely With Medical Condition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama center Collins Onyejiaka will be out indefinitely with a medical condition, per head coach Nate Oats.
Oats made the announcement during Wednesday's press conference ahead of the Crimson Tide's game against Purdue. He didn't go into further detail regarding the medical condition.
A 4-star center prospect who was originally a member of the 2026 class, reclassified and officially committed to Alabama over the summer. The 6-foot-11, 265-pounder from The Newman School in Boston was ranked as the No. 11 center in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.
Onyejiaka was the only Alabama player in both scrimmages to not score in his combined 11 minutes. That said, it's very clear that he is a defensive piece who will hold down the paint. The Crimson Tide could really use a true rim protector, and no matter how long he's on the floor, don't be surprised if Onyejiaka emerges in this department if/when he returns.
“He's a large man. He's young," Oats said in the offseason. "He's supposed to be a senior in high school today, which is crazy when you see him. But the biggest thing was we needed some rim protector…He's a lot more raw offensively, but getting him a year early, you can really start to develop him and hopefully he's a guy down the road who can really be special for us.”
This story will be updated.