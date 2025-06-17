Bama Central

Alabama Adds Northern Oklahoma Transfer Guard, Son of Current Assistant

The Crimson Tide added a walk-on player in Preston Murphy Jr., who is the son of Alabama's top assistant coach and recruiter Preston Murphy.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 17, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Privateers guard Preston Murphy Jr. (23) dribbles against LSU Tigers guard Justice Hill (3) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Privateers guard Preston Murphy Jr. (23) dribbles against LSU Tigers guard Justice Hill (3) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama men's basketball updated its roster and it included Northern Oklahoma College transfer guard Preston Murphy Jr.

Murphy Jr. is the son of Alabama's top assistant coach and recruiter Preston Murphy. The 6-foot-1 guard will be a junior and walk-on with the Crimson Tide.

Murphy Jr. averaged 14.4 points on 42 percent from the field, including 34 percent from downtown, along with 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game in his one season at Northern Oklahoma College last year after starting in 25 games. He scored double-figures in 21 of the 28 games Murphy played throughout the season, including a career-high 31 points on Nov. 12, 2024 at Independence Community College.

Before his time at Northern Oklahoma College, Murphy Jr. spent two seasons at New Orleans under head coach Mark Slessinger and averaged 1.3 points per game and 8.6 minutes per contest. He made his collegiate debut on Nov. 7, 2022 at Butler and scored a season-high seven points against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Feb. 2, 2023 plus a season-best six rebounds on Dec. 10, 2022 at Portland.

Murphy Jr. attended St. Andrew’s School in Barrington, Rhode Island. The consensus three-star recruit tallied 21.0 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 60 percent from the floor, including 44 percent from beyond the arc in his senior year. He was ranked as the 38th-best point guard in the class of 2022 per 247 Sports.

2025-26 Roster as of June 17

F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami Transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
F Keitenn Bristow (Tarleton State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Labaron Philon (Returns as sophomore)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)

Walk-on G Preston Murphy Jr. (Northern Oklahoma College transfer)

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball