Alabama Adds Northern Oklahoma Transfer Guard, Son of Current Assistant
Alabama men's basketball updated its roster and it included Northern Oklahoma College transfer guard Preston Murphy Jr.
Murphy Jr. is the son of Alabama's top assistant coach and recruiter Preston Murphy. The 6-foot-1 guard will be a junior and walk-on with the Crimson Tide.
Murphy Jr. averaged 14.4 points on 42 percent from the field, including 34 percent from downtown, along with 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game in his one season at Northern Oklahoma College last year after starting in 25 games. He scored double-figures in 21 of the 28 games Murphy played throughout the season, including a career-high 31 points on Nov. 12, 2024 at Independence Community College.
Before his time at Northern Oklahoma College, Murphy Jr. spent two seasons at New Orleans under head coach Mark Slessinger and averaged 1.3 points per game and 8.6 minutes per contest. He made his collegiate debut on Nov. 7, 2022 at Butler and scored a season-high seven points against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Feb. 2, 2023 plus a season-best six rebounds on Dec. 10, 2022 at Portland.
Murphy Jr. attended St. Andrew’s School in Barrington, Rhode Island. The consensus three-star recruit tallied 21.0 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 60 percent from the floor, including 44 percent from beyond the arc in his senior year. He was ranked as the 38th-best point guard in the class of 2022 per 247 Sports.
2025-26 Roster as of June 17
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami Transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
F Keitenn Bristow (Tarleton State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Labaron Philon (Returns as sophomore)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)
Walk-on G Preston Murphy Jr. (Northern Oklahoma College transfer)