Alabama Basketball's Availability Report Against Oklahoma

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 18 Alabama men's basketball will play its fifth SEC matchup of the regular season on the road against Oklahoma on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama's Initial Availability Report (Jan. 16):

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Oklahoma Initial Availability Report (Jan. 16):

Dayton Forsythe — Questionable

Alabama handled Mississippi State 97-82 on Tuesday night, but the Crimson Tide only had eight scholarship players available. Freshmen Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka have each been out for quite some time with medical conditions, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. missed the game due to a right leg injury and transfer forwards Taylor Bol Bowen (left hand) and Keitenn Bristow (leg) were both late scratches.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave an update on the injured group during Friday's press conference.

"Latrell's improving, he's doing some basketball workouts in practice today. Nothing really further on him. Keitenn's out indefinitely with a right ankle injury. Taylor attempted to practice today. His hand is, well, not as usual. But we'll see how he responds after practice today and we'll see what he's got."

It's important to note that Bol Bowen is not listed on the initial report, meaning that he is available to play as of Friday night.

"I think Taylor is still playing super hard when he's been in and he's dying to get back on the floor, because I think he feels confident and good about the way he's been playing hard," Oats said. "He'd be the next one we'd add back into the mix if he's able to go tomorrow."

As previously stated, Alabama had a very small rotation against the Bulldogs, and Oats is aware of the challenges coming with that.

"We're down to kind of galvanize the group that's playing," Oats said. "I think they've gotten proven to be decent, tough kids who pulled together. Sometimes you need a little adversity to pull the group together. I think that's what's happened with this crew. Got down to a low number of guys, and they knew they had to bring it, and they brought it against Mississippi State. [They're] some warriors."

Read More: