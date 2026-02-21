Labaron Philon Listed on Alabama's Initial Availability Report for LSU Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That said, No. 25 Alabama basketball will play its 27th game of the regular season, and the 14th of SEC play, on Saturday, Feb. 21, on the road against LSU.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report (Feb. 20):

Labaron Philon Jr. — Probable

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

LSU Initial Availability Report (Feb. 20):

Jalen Reed — Out

Dedan Thomas — Out

Alabama head coach Nate Oats did not mention an injury to Labaron Philon Jr. before the initial availability report was released, however, based on the "probable" designation, it doesn't seem like this will be something to worry about.

Philon is coming off a career-high 35-point performance during Wednesday's double overtime win over No. 20 Arkansas. He was dealing with a thigh bruise earlier this month, but he wasn't listed on the initial or final availability report against Ole Miss, South Carolina or Arkansas.

While Oats did not discuss Philon during Friday's press conference, he did give an injury update for Taylor Bol Bowen, who is not listed on the report.

“I thought Taylor looked better today in practice,” Oats said. “We need to keep getting him some more confidence, just with his ability, and getting his conditioning up to be able to help us. But I think we came out of the Arkansas game with no more injuries. We just got to get guys that played a lot of minutes back ready to play Saturday night.”

Injuries have certainly been a theme for Alabama this season, as the Crimson Tide has put together over a dozen starting lineup combinations. Bol Bowen has started in 11 of his 20 games played, but he's been dealing with a leg injury that he sustained against Florida.

After sitting out the Texas A&M game, he reaggravated it against Auburn and played a little less than his typical time on the floor against Ole Miss. Oats acknowledged after the win over the Rebels that Bol Bowen was "not close to 100 percent," before missing the South Carolina game.

Bol Bowen returned against Arkansas, but he only played for 10 minutes. After the game, Oats said the forward “just didn’t quite have the pop.” But as previously stated, there seems to be more optimism ahead of the LSU game.

Alabama guard Davion Hannah (medical condition), forward Keitenn Bristow (leg) and center Collins Onyejiaka (medical condition), who have each and will continue to be out for the foreseeable future. Oats recently said that a medical redshirt for Bristow "has been discussed."

