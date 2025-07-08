Alabama Basketball to Face ACC Program in Preseason Exhibition
Alabama men's basketball announced on Tuesday that it will face Florida State in an exhibition game in Birmingham on October 17. Boutwell Auditorium will host the preseason matchup.
The Crimson Tide defeated Wake Forest in the "Bama in Boutwell" exhibition last year, but the event's name has now changed to "Ballin in Boutwell" due to other schools participating as well. Alabama women's basketball will also be facing the Seminoles that week, Auburn men's basketball will meet Oklahoma State and the Samford men's team will take on Alabama A&M.
Florida State is the former home of Taylor Bol Bowen, who transferred to the Crimson Tide on April 4. In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this past season, the forward averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles.
Bol Bowen will be a junior at Alabama next season and is really looking forward to playing with the Crimson Tide.
"Coach [Nate] Oats is an elite coach," Bol Bowen said on May 20. "I mean, they were the No. 1 offense in the country last year. I really improved my shooting as a catch and release shooter, and I really like how they play really fast. They get up and down in transition––I'm really good at transition, so I think we can make sure that it will really unlock my game."
Bol Bowen is one of Alabama's five offseason additions from the transfer portal. Four of them signed with the Crimson Tide on May 13 and Oats gave a preview for each member of that quartet. Here's what he said about the former Florida State forward:
“Taylor is a tremendous athlete with great size at 6-10 and a 7-2 wingspan," Oats said. "He can spread the floor with his three-point shooting and is one of the best two-way players in the country. He is elite on the defensive end and is one of the best weak-side rim protectors I have seen.”
Looks like both parties are super excited for next season, and although the game against Florida State is only an exhibition and won't impact the win-loss column, this will be a day to keep an eye on Bol Bowen.