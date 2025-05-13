Nate Oats Previews Alabama Basketball's Four Offseason Transfers
Alabama men's basketball has added four players from the transfer portal this offseason.
Head coach Nate Oats, assistant coach Preston Murphy and the Crimson Tide aim to utilize former Bucknell center Noah Williamson, former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen, former Miami guard Jalil Bethea and former Tarleton State forward Keitten Bristow during the 2025-26 season.
All four of them have signed with Alabama and Oats spoke about each of them on Tuesday.
“We are excited to welcome these four young men to our program who are not only extremely talented but great people who will add value to our program," Oats said in a press release. "As a group, they bring a lot of size combined with athleticism and skill that will be great fits in our system. We are excited to welcome both them and their families to the Alabama basketball program.”
Jalil Bethea: Transferred on April 6
The former Miami guard averaged 7.1 points on 36.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep, with 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals. The 2024 McDonald's All-American will be a sophomore at Alabama in 2025-26.
Oats on Bethea: “Jalil is a supreme athlete with unlimited potential and is a player that has every measurable that the NBA is looking for, as he was a projected top-five pick before starting his collegiate career. Jalil is an elite playmaker and possesses great ball handling skills and decision making and will be a great fit for our system.”
Taylor Bol Bowen: Transferred on April 4
The former Florida State forward averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks per game for the Seminoles this season. Bol Bowen will be a junior at Alabama in 2025-26 after two years with Florida State.
Oats on Bol Bowen: “Taylor is a tremendous athlete with great size at 6-10 and a 7-2 wingspan. He can spread the floor with his three-point shooting and is one of the best two-way players in the country. He is elite on the defensive end and is one of the best weak-side rim protectors I have seen.”
Keitenn Bristow: Transferred on April 30
The former Tarleton State forward was named the WAC Freshman of the Year this past season after averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Bristow shot 32.8 percent from behind the arc and 46.1 percent from the floor. He also led all WAC freshmen with 1.1 steals per game.
Oats on Bristow: “Keitenn is a player that is just beginning to scratch the surface of his talent as he grew nine inches over the last three years. He has the ability to make plays in transition and push the tempo. He can rebound outside his area and is a capable three-point shooter.”
Noah Williamson: Transferred on March 31
The former Bucknell center is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season. Williamson will be a senior at Alabama in 2025-26 after three years with Bucknell.
Oats on Williamson: “Noah is a 7-footer who possesses a lot of skill and has a great IQ. He has the ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting and with his passing. He has a good feel for the game and that was shown last year when he was named Patriot League Player of the Year.”