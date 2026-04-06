Alabama Basketball Forward Planning to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama basketball forward Taylor Bol Bowen is planning to enter the transfer portal, per On3's Joe Tipton.

Bol Bowen is the first member of the 2025-26 Crimson Tide eyeing a change of scenery. He will be a senior at his next school.

In 30 games (11 starts) this season, Bol Bowen averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds (1.1 offensive), 1.0 blocks, 0.5 assists and 0.4 steals in 19 minutes per contest. The junior only played one season at Alabama, after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at Florida State.

If there was anyone on the team that head coach Nate Oats really pushed, it was Bol Bowen. Whenever asked in press conferences which player needs to step up, Bol Bowen was often Oats' answer. During nonconference play, Oats called out forward Taylor Bol Bowen on multiple occasions for not showing enough effort.

Bol Bowen responded to Oats' criticism in tremendous fashion a couple of times, including the win over St. John's back in November, when he logged what is still a season-high 17 points with nine rebounds.

Bol Bowen dealt with a leg injury during SEC play and he wasn't 100 percent healthy for a few games, missing four of them. However, he really picked it up towards the end of the season and helped the Crimson Tide reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

"It’s definitely been a lot of ups and downs and dealing with adversity with injuries and everything," Bol Bowen told BamaCentral on March 21. "I’m just glad to be able to be healthy now, to be able to be compete.”

"It made it really difficult, during SEC play especially," Bol Bowen said. "I missed a ton of practice, a few games, a handful of games I was going in and out dealing with multiple injuries."

As the 6-foot-10 forward continued to get healthy and improve throughout the season, Oats took notice.

"I think Taylor has done a very good job getting his head exactly where it needs to be, and I couldn't have been any happier than I was for Taylor when he was playing so great," Oats said on March 21. "I think his mind has been right for about a month now and he just needed to get back in the groove and flow."

The transfer portal opens on April 7, the day after the National Championship, and closes on April 21. BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

Alabama Players Who Could Return, Transfer or Enter NBA Draft

G Labaron Philon Jr. (would be a junior)

G Aden Holloway (would be a senior)

G Jalil Bethea (would be a junior)

G Davion Hannah (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (would be a senior)

F Amari Allen (would be a sophomore)

F Aiden Sherrell (would be a junior)

F London Jemison (would be a sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (would be a junior *pending redshirt*)

C Collins Onyejiaka (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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