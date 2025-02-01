Alabama Basketball Guard Listed as Questionable for Georgia Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will play its ninth SEC matchup of the regular season at home against Georgia on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Friday, Jan. 31
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Labaron Philon –– Questionable
Georgia Initial Availability Report: Friday, Jan. 31
- None
Philon's appearance on the initial report is somewhat surprising as Alabama head coach Nate Oats didn't mention if there was a chance he'd be questionable during Friday's press conference.
That said, Philon came off of the bench against LSU due to tweaking his ankle the day before and was also a part of the Crimson Tide's second unit in Wednesday's road win over Mississippi State. Additionally, when asked about Philon's growth throughout the season during the press conference, Oats said it was tough to judge some recent games due to the ankle injury––meaning it's still lingering.
Oats explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, could sit out for the rest of the season.
"But we’re leaning towards keeping him on the redshirt," Oats said. "I think what’s right by him if his knees don’t get to 100 percent here really quick, and we’re going to be at the halfway point in conference play a week from tomorrow. For him only to play half the conference games would be… I don’t know if that’s fair to him to be honest with you."
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season. Oats said on The Game with Ryan Fowler radio show on Friday that Alabama is planning on giving Wrightsell a medical redshirt, as he'll be back with the Crimson Tide next season.