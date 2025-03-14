Alabama Basketball Injury Report Ahead of SEC Tournament Quarterfinal
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished its regular season on a high note, taking down the rival Auburn Tigers on the road in Neville Arena and setting themselves up with a double bye in the SEC Tournament.
Now, with the team in Nashville, the Tide is set to take on the winner of Kentucky and Oklahoma in the quarterfinals on Friday on SEC Network 25 minutes after the conclusion of the preceding quarterfinal matchup.
For the initial injury report, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out”. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Thursday, March 13
- Latrell Wrightsell, Jr. - Out
- Houston Mallette - Out
- Derrion Reid - Questionable
While Wrightsell, Jr. and Mallette are expected not to play in Friday's game, freshman sensation Reid has been battling to return to the court.
Nate Oats gave an update on his status this week saying, “Derrion was able to practice in some limited capacity but wasn’t doing 5-on-5 stuff."
Oats continued, “Provided he has another good day tomorrow morning in practice, hopefully he’ll be cleared to play for the weekend, which would be great. It would give us a little bit more depth if we’re fortunate enough to end up playing three games in a row.”
Prior to his injury Reid was averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, and even managed double figure scoring numbers against Texas A&M and Oklahoma.