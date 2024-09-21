Alabama Basketball Tallies Second Commitment of 2025 Class
Alabama men's basketball received its second commitment of the 2025 class on Saturday afternoon in 4-star power forward London Jemison.
The 6-foot-8, 195-pounder from St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn. is ranked as the consensus No. 38 prospect in the nation, the No. 9 power forward and the top-ranked player in the state of Connecticut, per On3 Recruiting.
Jemison chose the Crimson Tide over the Kansas Jayhawks and Louisville Cardinals. Vanderbilt, Virginia and Syracuse were previously on the list before he cut it down to three on Sept. 16. Jemison received an offer from Alabama head coach Nate Oats, assistant Preston Murphy and company, on May 31. He took an official visit to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 6, per 247 Sports.
Jemison joins small forward Amari Allen from Green Bay, Wi., who is listed at 6-foot-7, 180 pounds and committed on Sept. 10. He's considered the No. 4 player in Wisconsin and the No. 98 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. The 4-star prospect chose Alabama over Central Florida, Mississippi State, Wisconsin and others.
One other recruit to keep an eye on is AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall player in the class. Dybantsa placed the Crimson Tide in his top-7 alongside Auburn, BYU, Baylor, Kansas State, Kansas and North Carolina. Dybantsa is scheduled to officially visit Alabama from Sept. 27-29, which is the same weekend as the highly anticipated football game between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama in Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In addition to their dominance at their respective high schools, Jemison and Dybantsa are also members of Expressions Elite Basketball. This Grassroots Basketball Organization is filled with New England's elite talent.
Alabama's Class of 2024 finished with the No. 2 ranking and featured two 5-star prospects in Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell. The Crimson Tide is looking to raise the bar even higher with the Class of 2025 as Oats and his staff are after several of the nation's highest-ranked recruits, including 5-star guard Mikel Brown Jr.
Alabama's basketball program finished at No. 3 in its respective AP Poll after a 25-12 season that concluded with its first NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance in school history. The Crimson Tide is widely expected to start this upcoming season in the top-5 of the AP Poll, giving recruits more of a reason to keep Alabama on their radar.