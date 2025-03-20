Alabama Basketball Practice Report Ahead of Robert Morris Game
Notes, observations and practice footage from the Crimson Tide ahead of its NCAA Tournament matchup against the Colonials in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND –– 2-seed Alabama men's basketball is set to face 15-seed Robert Morris in the Round of 64 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Crimson Tide arrived in Cleveland on Wednesday and the media got a brief viewing period during Thursday's practice.
Practice notes and observations:
- The biggest question coming into the NCAA Tournament for Alabama rested on forward Grant Nelson's shoulders––or rather his knee. He was initially listed a questionable but Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats called him a game-time decision just before this practice. Nelson injured his knee in the SEC Tournament against Florida. He wore a brace during the practice but didn't seem to show any negative signs.
- The practice period was essentially a shoot-around with minimal player movement. Nelson often had catch-and-shoots in the corners and on the wings but wasn't really driving inside like some other players.
- Alabama freshman forward Derrion Reid played for the first time in roughly a month against Florida but was only in the game for a few minutes. Reid missed several games due to a hamstring injury but looked good-to-go during the practice as he moved around with speed.
- Alabama's guards were the main players driving inside for layups without contact. Labaron Philon often had some size-ups before pulling up or going down low. Same could be said for Aden Holloway, Chris Youngblood and Mark Sears but they all collectively shot a ton of threes. Youngblood is still wearing the goggles after being elbowed in the eye by Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara on March 8.
- Fellow Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles that he suffered in November, was dribbling on his own and between the legs while going back-and-forth on the half-court line.
- One of the more interesting parts of the period was Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi took at least a dozen shots from the right corner behind the three-point line. Omoruyi has attempted one three-pointer this season and missed it.
- Alabama forward/big man Aiden Sherrell mostly took spot-up shots from the wing and made a solid amount.
- Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate practiced his free throws a bit as he's 60.9 percent on the season. He also took some threes and drove inside a bit.
- Another interesting note, the court was split up with frontcourt players on one half and backcourt players on the other. However, 6-foot-11 forward Jarin Stevenson was often practicing alongside the backcourt. Oats has said before that he can guard most of the positions.
- Oats and assistant coach Preston Murphy stood by the halfcourt logo for a heavy majority of the period.
