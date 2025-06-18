Alabama Basketball Releases Home, Away 2025-26 SEC Opponents
Alabama basketball released its home and away SEC opponents on Wednesday morning.
The Crimson Tide will play nine home games and another nine on the road next season.
The dates for these games are yet to be announced.
Home:
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
Away
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record. Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
For quite some time, the SEC has been known as THE football conference and the national champions over the past couple of decades are reflective of that. Under that same criteria, basketball has belonged to the ACC, Big 12 and Big East.
The SEC logged a 14-2 record in this year's SEC/ACC Challenge. FOURTEEN WINS and TWO LOSSES against perhaps the best college basketball conference of this generation one year after going 7-7 in the 2023 event.
The SEC absolutely obliterated its non-conference opponents before the SEC/ACC Challenge as well, but it was at this moment that the college basketball world realized that the Southeastern Conference was in charge.
The SEC finished its non-conference slate with an overall record of 185-23, including an all-time best 21-8 record against AP Top 25 teams. And after a wild couple of months of SEC play, the conference sent a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament with Florida eventually winning it all.