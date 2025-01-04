Three Things to Watch For in Alabama Basketball's SEC Opener vs. Oklahoma
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 5 Alabama opens a brutal SEC slate at home insdie Coleman Coliseum against No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday night.
Oklahoma (13-0) is one of the last remaining undefeated teams in the country. Former Alabama forward Mohamed Wague now plays for the Sooners. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip on SEC Network.
Here are three things to watch for in Saturday's matchup:
1. How good are the Sooners?
Oklahoma has blown past its preseason expectations so far. The Sooners were picked to finish 15th in the SEC, but went through non-conference play with an unblemished record and have the No. 3 strength or record according to ESPN. However, Oklahoma hasn't played near as tough of a non-conference slate as Alabama did. The Sooners strength of schedule so far is 222nd in the country.
Only one of their 13 wins was over a ranked team. Saturday's SEC opener against Alabama should prove just how legitimate the Sooners are.
2. Will Derrion Reid play for the Crimson Tide?
Alabama freshman forward Derrion Reid missed the Crimson Tide's final non-conference game with an ankle injury. Head coach Nate Oats expects Reid to play on Saturday, and Reid has been participating in warmups.
3. Nate Oats' success in SEC openers
Historically, Alabama has gotten off to good starts in SEC play under Oats. The Crimson Tide is 4-1 in SEC openers under Oats, which includes a four-game winning streak. Can Alabama keep it up against the Sooners?
Starting lineups:
How to Watch: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Oklahoma
Who: No. 12 Oklahoma (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 5 Alabama (11-2, 0-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Oklahoma: The Crimson Tide trails 7-3 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 14, 1970.
Last meeting with Oklahoma: The Crimson Tide was dismantled by the Sooners 93-69 on Jan. 28, 2023 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Rylan Griffen led Alabama with 15 points and although Jahvon Quinerly (12), Mark Sears (11), Brandon Miller (11) and Noah Clowney (10) each had double figures, it wasn't nearly enough as Oklahoma's Grant Sherfield and Jalen Hill combined for 56 points on their own.
Last time out, Alabama: The Tide finished its non-conference slate strong on Sunday with a dominant 105-82 home victory over South Dakota State. Alabama put together one of its stronger performances of the season, going 37-of-78 from the field and a very solid 19-for-55 from beyond the arc. Alabama guard Labaron Philon led the way with a season-high 21 points along with six assists, five rebounds and two steals which helped him be named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.
Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners finished its non-conference slate with an undefeated record on Sunday after cruising by Prairie View A&M 89-67 at home. Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore led the team with 22 points but guards Jeremiah Fears and Duke Miles scored 19 and 17 points respectively. The trio combined for a stellar 18-of-27 conversions from the field while also nailing 19-of-20 attempts from the free-throw line.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.0)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.6)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.0)
Oklahoma Stat Leaders
- Points: Jeremiah Fears (18.1)
- Rebounds: Sam Godwin (6.7)
- Assists: Jeremiah Fears (4.5)