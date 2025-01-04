No. 5 Alabama Men's Basketball 2025 SEC Preview

Updated numbers on SEC basketball in non-conference play:



• 169-22 overall record

• 88.5% winning percentage

• 29-18 record in Q1 games

• 17-3 record in Q2 games

• 46-14 record in neutral court games

• 21-8 record vs. AP top 25

• 14 teams in top 50 in NET rankings

• 11…