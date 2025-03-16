Alabama Basketball's NCAA Tournament Seed, First Opponent Announced
We have officially reached Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!
With only March Madness left on the schedule, Alabama was named the No. 2 seed of the East Region. The Crimson Tide will face 15-seed Robert Morris in the Round of 64 on Friday. Alabama will play in Cleveland, Ohio for the first two rounds.
East Region
- 1-seed Duke vs. 16-seed American/Mount St. Mary's
- 8-seed Mississippi State vs. 9-seed Baylor
- 5-seed Oregon vs. 12-seed Liberty
- 4-seed Arizona vs. 13-seed Akron
- 6-seed BYU vs. 11-seed VCU
- 3-seed Wisconsin vs. 14-seed Montana
- 7-seed Saint Mary's vs. 10-seed Vanderbilt
- 2-seed Alabama vs. 15-seed Robert Morris
Alabama men's basketball finished the regular season 24-7 and on the highest of notes with a game-winner on the road against then-No. 1 Auburn. However, after a dominant win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, the Crimson Tide fell to Florida in the semifinal round in Nashville on Saturday.
Alabama has been widely projected to be a 2-seed over the past week. Head coach Nate Oats and company had a chance to achieve a 1-seed if it defeated Florida and also won the SEC Tournament Championship but obviously that never came to be. Nevertheless, this has been a season filled with history for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama entered the 2024-25 season as the No. 2 team in the AP Preseason Poll––its highest-ever initial placement. The Crimson Tide ended nonconference play with an 11-2 record, including wins over three teams who were ranked at the time. The losses came to then-No. 13 Purdue and also to Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship.
And while the Tide's non-conference record was excellent, the same could be said for the rest of the Southeastern Conference. The SEC logged a 14-2 record in this year's SEC/ACC Challenge. FOURTEEN WINS and TWO LOSSES against perhaps the best college basketball conference of this generation.
Practically every team was competitive against one another throughout SEC play as 12 of Alabama's 18 games were against an opponent who was ranked at the time. The Crimson Tide finished this crucial portion of the schedule with a 13-5 record.
14 of the 16 teams in the SEC finished the regular season with at least 19 wins. In 2011, the Big East saw 11 teams earn spots in the NCAA Tournament. The SEC smashed that record on Sunday with 14 teams listed in the field of 68.
This story will be updated with the full bracket.