Report: Aden Holloway Back on Alabama Roster, To Serve Suspension to Start Season

Aden Holloway will play for Alabama basketball this season, but the guard will first serve a suspension, per AL.com's Nick Kelly.

The senior will miss the Crimson Tide's three exhibition games against Furman (Oct. 8), Ole Miss (Oct. 15) and Auburn (Oct. 22), plus the first two regular-season contests against Sam Houston (Nov. 3) and Arkansas State (Nov. 6). In other words, he's eligible to make his 2026-27 debut against Oakland on Nov. 9.

This news comes one week after his marijuana charges were dropped. Holloway was suspended by head coach Nate Oats on March 16, as the guard was arrested that morning and removed from campus after being charged with first-degree possession of marijuana (more than two pounds) and failure to affix a tax stamp. He was suspended throughout the Crimson Tide's Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament.

However, Holloway entered a second-chance program in June as part of a plea agreement for his two felony drug charges. He had to complete 50 hours of community service, pass drug and alcohol screenings and pay fines for the case to be dismissed, and he accomplished these tasks in late September.

“We were disappointed by the choices Aden made, but we have been encouraged by the way he has responded,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told AL.com's Nick Kelly. “He has apologized, accepted responsibility for his actions, and taken meaningful steps to address his mistakes and move forward in a positive direction."

Alabama's second-leading scorer was named to the All-SEC Third Team on March 9. He earned a starting role after being the Crimson Tide's sixth-man in 2024-25, and he's certainly made the most of it. The then-junior finished the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

Now as an official member of the 2026-27 roster, Holloway is one of 15 players on the team. He's one of three true guards, but three of Alabama's freshmen are capable of playing in the backcourt.

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of Oct. 6

G Aden Holloway (returning senior)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

G Anderson Diaz (freshman)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore)

C TJ St. Louis (freshman)

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