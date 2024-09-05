Alabama Board of Trustees Approves Renderings for New Basketball Practice Facility
The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees approved proposed renderings to enhance the new basketball practice facility next to Coleman Coliseum on Thursday.
The new practice facility, for which construction has already started in the Coleman Coliseum parking lot, will include a new weight room, training rooms, practice gym, lounges, sports medicine locations, locker rooms and coach areas for the men's and women's basketball programs.
The four renderings views are from the 2nd Avenue overpass looking west, 2nd Avenue looking southwest, Coleman Coliseum east entrance looking southeast and the southwest corner of the addition looking northeast.
On June 6, the University of Alabama System Finance Committee approved bond funding for the item of "Coleman Coliseum Basketball Training Facility Expansion and Renovation." The $58.674M project will have $36.949M paid for by new bond funding, with $21.725M paid for by UA reserves/gifts, per the proposal that was approved by the committee. The aim is for the facility to be fully operational by 2026.
Also on June 6, the UA System Physical Properties Committee met to discuss the item, and approved the initial stages of an approximately 48,800 square foot expansion to the southeast corner of Coleman Coliseum, and the renovation of approximately 19,000 square feet of existing space in the facility.
This is a very exciting time for Alabama basketball.
In just a couple of years, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats and his staff have built an empire that is turning Alabama into a basketball school, especially after reaching the first Final Four in program history last season.
On Aug. 20, Alabama women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry earned a five-year contract extension through June 30, 2029 and received a raise to make her annual salary $650,000. Earlier last season, she tallied her 500th career win after defeating Vanderbilt on Feb. 5.