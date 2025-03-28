Alabama Facing Duke in Elite Eight is Ultimate Blue Blood vs. New Blood Matchup
NEWARK, N.J.–– Nate Oats has taken Alabama basketball to new heights in his six seasons as a head coach with two SEC regular season titles, two SEC tournament titles, the program's first Final Four in 2024 and another trip to the Elite Eight this season.
The Crimson Tide's opponent in the Elite Eight on Saturday night in Newark will be the Duke Blue Devils: one of the overall most successful programs in college basketball history with five national titles and 17 Final Four appearances.
"We just love the challenge going against blue bloods," Alabama forward Derrion Reid said. "It’s a dream as a kid."
Duke is a traditional blue blood, and Alabama is becoming the "new blood" under Oats. He is trying to build one of the most consistently successful programs in the country.
"Somebody gave me a stat, in Power Five schools, I think we're fifth in the last five seasons in wins and Duke is third, so we're right up there," Oats said. "We don't have a National Championship like some of these blue bloods have, but we're in the last five years competing with a lot of the blue blood programs for wins, championships and all that stuff, and I like where the expectations are."
Alabama had been to one Elite Eight one time in the entire history of the program prior to 2024. Now Oats has taken the Crimson Tide to back-to-back appearances.
"A lot of credit to Oats for coming in and kind of turning this program around," Alabama forward Grant Nelson said Friday. "It’s fun to be a part of this— a program that’s hitting their stride. I’m so happy for all the fans of Alabama who had to endure those basketball years prior to this who say they were fans for so many years and could hardly get half the wins in SEC. It’s great to be a part of.”
Alabama won't be intimidated by the stage, opponent or moment. The Blue Devils will be the fourth and final No. 1 seed the Tide has faced this season, having faced Auburn, Florida and Houston during the regular season (with wins over two of the three.)
For the Alabama players who grew up loving and watching college basketball, Duke under Mike Krzyzewski was the elite program. Even after Krzyzewski's retirement, Scheyer has the Blue Devils in back-to-back Elite Eights. Now, the Crimson Tide has the chance to beat Duke to advance to the Final Four on Saturday night.
"Chance to go to the Final Four on the line, Duke coming up, couldn’t write the script any better," Reid said.