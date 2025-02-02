How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. Arkansas
The biggest news of this past college basketball offseason came right when it started as long-time Kentucky head coach John Calipari left the Wildcats and signed with Arkansas in early April. Many speculated that Alabama head coach Nate Oats would be a top candidate to fill the Kentucky role, but he said he was "fully committed" to the Crimson Tide shortly after achieving the program's first-ever Final Four appearance.
After Calipari joined the Razorbacks, numerous players transferred or flipped commitments from Kentucky to Arkansas. While these highly touted recruits performed well in non-conference play (finished with an 11-2 record), Arkansas has struggled against the best conference in college basketball this season as it's 2-6 in SEC play.
No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will take on Arkansas on the road on Saturday evening. It'll be the Crimson Tide's 10th game of SEC play.
Arkansas will face Texas on Wednesday night, meaning the Razorbacks' record and stats will change before hosting the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs. Arkansas
Who: No. 4 Alabama (19-3, 8-1 SEC) at Arkansas (13-8, 2-6 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. CT.
Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. Arkansas: The Razorbacks lead 36-33 with the first matchup occurring on Jan. 21, 1948. Alabama is 7-21 all-time on the road against Arkansas but has won the last four matchups. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats is 3-5 against Calipari since being hired at Alabama in 2019.
Last meeting with Arkansas: Then-No. 16 Alabama defeated Arkansas 92-88 in overtime at Coleman Coliseum on March 9, 2024. Crimson Tide guards Mark Sears and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way with 42 points including seven made three-pointers. One of Wrightsell's makes from deep tied the game at 74 with 21 seconds left to send it to overtime. Every starter except for Sears––Wrightsell, guard Aaron Estrada and forwards Grant Nelson and Nick Pringle––recorded two steals. Nelson and Pringle each had double-doubles with a combined 24 points and 23 rebounds.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dominated Georgia 90-69 at home on Saturday. For one of the first times this season, Alabama displayed dominance and superiority on both sides of the floor from practically start to finish. Forward Grant Nelson had himself quite the game as he scored 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and five blocks in 26 minutes of action. Fellow Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell tallied eight points with 12 minutes remaining in the first half against Georgia––his most points in a game this season. He finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds and a block, skyrocketing his chances of seeing more time on the floor this season.
Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks took down No. 12 Kentucky 89-79 on the road on Saturday evening. It was Calipari's first game back in Lexington since taking the Arkansas job, and after walking into a Rupp Arena filled with boos, he had the last laugh. Forward Adou Thiero led the team in points with 21 but guards Johnell Davis (18 points), D.J. Wagner (17) and Zvonimir Ivisic (14) weren't far behind. Thiero, Wagner and Ivisic are among the numerous players who followed Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.1)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.4)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.1)
Arkansas Stat Leaders
- Points: Adou Thiero (16.4)
- Rebounds: Adou Thiero (6.3)
- Assists: Boogie Fland (5.7)