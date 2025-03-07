Alabama Forward Derrion Reid Out for Auburn Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball forward Derrion Reid will be out for the Crimson Tide's road matchup against No. 1 Auburn on Saturday, head coach Nate Oats confirmed during Friday's press conference. This marks the sixth consecutive game that he won't play.
"Reid is the only one that is out," Oats said. "He's still just getting back into some basketball workouts, and hopefully will start live practices and see where that takes us because we certainly can use him for the SEC Tournament."
The freshman was out for the Arkansas and Texas games before making a return for the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's home loss to No. 1 Auburn, but he only played for four minutes. He also sat out against Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Florida due to a hamstring injury.
The McDonald's All-American is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds this season, scoring in double figures twice against SEC competition, against Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
No. 7 Alabama's loss to No. 5 Florida at home on Wednesday night became the Crimson Tide's fourth defeat in the last six games––all of which came against ranked teams. Reid's defensive presence was pivotal to the Tide's success up until his injury and Alabama has struggled on that side of the ball in most of the recent losses.
Throughout the cold stretch, Alabama has gone from the AP Top 25's No. 2 team in the nation, then to No. 4, then to No. 6, and following the loss to the Gators, the Tide could move in the wrong direction from its current No. 7 rank.
The Crimson Tide has locked up a double-bye for the SEC Tournament but aims to be the No. 3 seed in it rather than No. 4 as Tennessee is also in the running for that spot. Alabama's final game of the regular season against Auburn will be a factor in this goal.