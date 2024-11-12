Alabama Guard Latrell Wrightsell's Second Half Shooting Keeps Crimson Tide Unbeaten
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 2 Alabama basketball team survived an early season scare on Monday night as the Crimson Tide defeated the McNeese State Cowboys 72-64 to stay unbeaten through the season's first three games.
Alabama endured an over nine-minute field goal drought in the second half but was able to scrape together just enough offense to hang on for the win. Who shouldered the load offensively for the Crimson Tide in the middle of their second half struggles? Graduate guard Latrell Wrightsell.
Wrightsell scored a season-high 15 points along with two rebounds and two assists as his season continues to warm up. The veteran guard missed significant portions of the offseason with injury and started the season a bit slow, making just two of his first 13 three-point attempts in his first two games. His shooting stroke looked to have returned on Monday as he made five-of-nine from beyond the arc, including four in the second half to ensure an Alabama victory.
"Yeah, I mean, this is what we expected him to be," Nate Oats said. "He's another one that missed the exhibitions with an injury so he's just now getting back into his rhythm. The one-for-nine that's not him, last game. Some of those were good shots he just missed. Some of them, you know, you've got to get a feel for what's a good shot, what's not. Some of that's hard to do if you're not practicing like he was out a month. So I thought he had a lot better feel. Honestly, I thought he turned down some I wish he would have taken. As well as he was shooting it tonight there were three or four he should have shot, I thought. If he would have taken three or four more and get 12 or 13 threes up, that'd be great, because he's one of the best shooters in the country in my opinion."
Wrightsell's 12 second-half points paced the Crimson Tide in the second half, doubling forward Grant Nelson's six points as the Alabama offense struggled in the second frame. His third three-point make of the second half extended the Crimson Tide's lead to 21 before Alabama went ice-cold.
McNeese State was able to cut Alabama's lead down to six at 60-54 as the underdogs rallied, but it was Wrightsell again, making his fourth three-point shot of the second half that re-extended the lead to nine with just over five minutes to play, stopping the drought and propelling Alabama to victory.
"I mean, I just work out every day," Wrightsell said on his last make ."I didn't even realize that, but I'm just thankful for my teammates finding me when I'm open, trusting my shot and just getting to shoot when I'm ready."
The Crimson Tide enters a challenging stretch of non-conference action beginning on Friday against Purdue. Wrightsell returning to form as one of the nation's most dangerous shooters will go a long way towards helping Alabama navigate the nation's most difficult non-conference schedule.