BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 96, No. 17 Kentucky 83
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After dropping a road game to No. 15 Missouri earlier in the week, No. 4 Alabama men's basketball moved down to the third spot in the SEC standings and was in danger of slimming its lead above fourth place if it lost to No. 17 Kentucky.
The Crimson Tide wanted nothing to do with succumbing to the possibility of losing three consecutive games on Saturday evening as it took down the Wildcats 96-83 in Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama Preseason All-SEC guard Mark Sears' 30-point outing gave him back-to-back 30-plus point performances for the first time of his Crimson Tide career. Alabama sixth-man Aden Holloway added 19 more off the bench with five 3-pointers and center Clifford Omoruyi was dominant on the boards with a season-high 15 rebounds and the Rutgers transfer's first double-double with the team.
"Sears is playing the best basketball I've seen him play since he's been here, on both sides of the ball," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during the postgame press conference.
Alabama never had a lead in its losses to Auburn and Missouri, but it scored the first basket against Kentucky. The Wildcats responded by eventually taking a 30-18 lead just past the midway mark of the first half.
However, the Crimson Tide went on a massive run led by Sears and Holloway and never looked back. Fellow Alabama guard Chris Youngblood kept his team hot as he scored 12 points in the second half, including a 3-for-3 clip from behind the arc.
Alabama moves up to 22-5 (11-3 SEC) as it prepares for another home matchup against No. 21 Mississippi State (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide narrowly defeated the Bulldogs 88-84 in Starkville, Miss., on Jan. 29.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Will Miller and Katie Windham share their final thoughts and takeaways after the Crimson Tide's home win over Kentucky.