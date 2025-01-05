BamaCentral Courtside: No. 5 Alabama 107, No. 12 Oklahoma 79
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama basketball put together one of its most complete performances of the season in a dominating 107-79 win over No. 12 Oklahoma to open SEC play.
The Crimson Tide managed to put up a big scoring total without a particularly strong shooting night. Alabama was incredibly aggressive on the offensive glass, finishing with 22 offensive boards (season high) and 25 second-chance points to help put up the second-highest points total of the season.
"You're not going to win against an elite team giving up 20-something offensive rebounds," Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser said after the game.
Transfer forward Clifford Omoruyi had arguably his best game in a Crimson Tide uniform on a perfect shooting night from the floor with several thundering dunks, 10 points and seven rebounds. Mark Sears once against led Alabama in scoring with 22 points and had his first double-double of the season with 10 assists.
For most of the season, Alabama has struggled to keep its foot on the gas against teams when it has a big lead. Against the Sooners, Alabama never let its large lead dissipate. The game was physical and close early on, but a Grant Nelson dunk with just over eight minutes to go in the first half opened up a double-digit lead that forced Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser into a timeout. And Alabama never looked back.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats challenged his team before the game to have a dominating win to set the tone for SEC play. The SEC is by far the toughest and deepest league in college basketball, and the team answered Oats' call in the league opener.
"This is what we need," Oats said. "Now, can we do it consistently? And honestly, can we do it for 40 minutes?"
The Crimson Tide improves to 11-2 (1-0 SEC) while the Sooners drop to 13-1 (0-1 SEC.) Next up, Alabama will travel to face South Carolina on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Hunter De Siver and Katie Windham share their final thoughts from the court in Coleman Coliseum after the Crimson Tide's big win over Oklahoma in the SEC opener.
