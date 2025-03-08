BamaCentral Courtside: No. 7 Alabama 93, No. 1 Auburn 91 (OT)
AUBURN, Ala.–– Before Alabama made the trip down to Auburn, head coach Nate Oats outlined that there wasn't much on the line for the game against the No. 1 Tigers.
He asked some of his veterans and banged up players if they still wanted to play against Auburn, and their answer was a resounding yes. The Crimson Tide players showed how much pride they have in themselves and their team with a 93-91 victory over Auburn in overtime, spoliing the Tigers' Senior Day.
The Crimson Tide led for nearly the entire first half, but the two teams traded runs in the second half, sending the game to overtime. Alabama got the chance for the final shot of OT in a tie game with 14.7 seconds left. Fifth-year guard Mark Sears made the game-winning shot as time expired.
Alabama got double-digit scoring performances from Grant Nelson (23), Clifford Omoruyi (15) and Labaron Philon (15.) Sears had one of his lowest scoring nights with just nine points, but continued to be a good teammate throughout and made the winning basket when it mattered most.
This win is what the Crimson Tide needed heading into the postseason. Alabama will now have nearly a week off before opening play at the SEC Tournament in Nashville on Friday.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor Katie Windham shares her final thoughts and takeaways from the court at Neville Arena after Alabama's upset win over No. 1 Auburn thanks to Mark Sears' buzzer beater.