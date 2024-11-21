BamaCentral Instant Analysis: Alabama 100, Illinois 87
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The No. 8 Alabama basketball program bounced back into the win column on Wednesday night in Birmingham as they dispatched of the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illinis 100-87 in the annual CM Newton Classic.
Alabama blitzed Illinois, getting out to a quick19-11 lead in the games first few minutes. The Crimson Tide kept its momentum going throughout the entire first half taking a 52-38 lead into the locker room.
The Crimson Tide were led by veteran forward Grant Nelson, who scored 19-first half points and 23 points total as Alabama's offense got back to itself in the Birmingham Jefferson Community Center. Nelson was aided throughout the game by Alabama's two new ball handlers in Aden Holloway and LaBaron Philon. Holloway scored 18 points while Philon filled up the entire box score to the tune of 16 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block.
Unusually for Alabama, despite the strong offensive effort, senior guard Mark Sears didn't have his best game. Sears played 21 minutes and didn't score despite taking five shots. He was able to chip in with two assists, one rebound and a steal, but it wasn't a typical Sears performance.
Alabama's Aiden Sherrell saw his minutes increase from two against the Purdue Boilermakers to nine minutes against the Fighting Illini. The forward got involved with seven points, four rebounds, two steals and one block.
The Crimson Tide moves to 4-1 on the early season an now prepares for the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas as Alabama will take on the No. 7 Houston Cougars on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. CT.