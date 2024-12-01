How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at North Carolina
Last college basketball season was filled with unforgettable games and moments and the Sweet 16 matchup between one-seed North Carolina and four-seed Alabama was among the best of the best.
Down by eight at the break, Alabama forward Grant Nelson took over and helped lead the Crimson Tide to an 89-87 victory by posting a jaw-dropping 24 points, 12 rebounds and a monstrous five blocks stat line.
However, that was a neutral site matchup in Los Angeles, Calif. These two renowned programs will meet again on Wednesday, but this time the Tar Heels are hosting. Alabama has had one true road game so far in the young season and lost to then-No. 13 Purdue 87-78.
Can the Crimson Tide even up its road record in a hostile Chapel Hill environment?
How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama at No. 12 North Carolina
Who: No. 9 Alabama (6-2, 0-0 SEC) at No. 12 North Carolina (4-3, 0-0 ACC)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:15 p.m. CT.
Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. North Carolina: Alabama trails 7-6 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1922
Last meeting with North Carolina: four-seed Alabama took down one-seed North Carolina 89-87 in an instant classic Sweet 16 matchup last season. Perhaps Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson's breakout game occurred that night as he dropped 24 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Alabama was down by eight at halftime, but the scoring efforts of guards Rylen Griffen (19 points), Aaron Estrada (19) and Mark Sears (18) were also pivotal in the outcome.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide fell to Oregon 81-75 in the Players Era Festival Championship in Las Vegas. A strong argument could be made that turnovers were Alabama's biggest downfall as it committed 15, which wasn't much of an improvement from the Tide's previous game (20 turnovers) in a close 90-85 win over Rutgers. Alabama opened the inaugural NIL event with a thrilling 85-80 overtime win over No. 6 Houston.
Last time out, North Carolina: Like Alabama, the Tar Heels also competed in an early-season neutral-site event, this one being The Maui Invitational. North Carolina defeated Dayton 92-90 in the first round, but fell to No. 4 Auburn 85-72. Additionally, the Tar Heels lost to Michigan State 94-91 in the third-place game, taking home fourth-place honors.