Celtics Re-Sign JD Davison to Two-Way Contract
Former Alabama guard JD Davison has signed a new two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, the team announced on Monday.
Davison, who was drafted 53rd overall by the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Draft, will enter his third season in the NBA, and third straight season on a two-way in the Celtics organization.
On a two-way, Davison will split time between the Boston Celtics and the team's G League affiliate team, the Maine Celtics. Players on two-way contracts can play a maximum of 50 regular season games, and make a salary worth 50 percent of the rookie minimum for one season, before becoming a free agent. Last season, Davison made $559,782.
Spending the majority of his time playing for the Maine Celtics last season, Davison became one of the best players in the G League. He averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 assists per game, leading Maine to the G League finals, where they lost to the OKC Blue.
Davison made an appearance in seven regular season NBA games last season, with his best performance being a 7-point, 7-assist, 4-rebound outing against the Charlotte Hornets in April.
Davison will now have an extra year to develop within the Celtics organization with the hopes of earning a standard contract. Recently, Davison's college teammate, Keon Ellis, earned a standard contract with the Sacramento Kings after being on a two-way for multiple years.
In the meantime, Davison will compete on the Celtics' summer league team, with play beginning later this week in Las Vegas.