Crimson Tide Product JD Davison Wins First NBA Ring with Boston Celtics
Former Alabama guard JD Davison has won his first NBA ring after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night. The Celtics took the series in 4-of-5 contests.
Davison is the fourth Crimson Tide product to win a ring. Robert Horry won with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000, 2001 and 2002 and the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 and 2007. Jason Caffey played for the Chicago Bulls’ title team in 1997 and Mo Williams won the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Davison was selected as the No. 53 overall pick in the second round by the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the 2022 NBA Draft.
He's played most of his professional career with Boston's G-League affiliate, but has also spent time on the NBA hardwood as well. This season, he's played in eight games while averaging a little under five minutes per contest. In his rookie campaign, he averaged 5.5 minutes in 12 NBA appearances.
Ranked as the 57th-overall draft prospect by Sports Illustrated, Davison entered his freshman season with the Crimson Tide as the top recruit in the state of Alabama. Winning Mr. Basketball his senior season, Davison had built up a reel of highlight dunks and athletic plays that took the Alabama fan base by storm.
Entering his freshman season, Davison was projected to be a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a one-and-done season. Davison ultimately opted to play just one season with the Crimson Tide, but his draft potential tanked following what many fans considered to be an underwhelming freshman year.
In the 2021-22 college basketball season, Davison saw playing time in 33 games with six starts on the year. Averaging 25.8 minutes per game, Davison finished fourth on the team in points with 282, an average of 8.5 per game. He also finished third on the team with 157 rebounds and second in assists with 95 — just three assists shy of team leader Jahvon Quinerly.