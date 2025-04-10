Date Announced for Alabama Basketball's Matchup vs. Arizona
Alabama men's basketball is already looking toward next season as the date for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Arizona was announced on Thursday.
Head coach Nate Oats and company will face the Wildcats on Dec. 13 in Birmingham, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
This is a return neutral-site game from the 2023-24 season when these two programs played in Phoenix. Arizona won that contest 87-74 on Dec. 20, 2023.
The Crimson Tide played in the Birmingham venue, Legacy Arena at BJCC, earlier this past season when it defeated Illinois 100-87 on Nov. 20. As expected, most of the fans in the building had Alabama roots and this was the case for Arizona when it faced the Tide in the aforementioned game in Phoenix.
A big reason to watch this one next season is due to the reunion between Alabama and Arizona guard Jaden Bradley. The former five-star recruit spent his freshman season with the 2022-23 season with the Crimson Tide but transferred to the Wildcats and has been with the program ever since. Bradley averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals as a starter this past season.
After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record. Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll on Tuesday.
Like Alabama, NCAA Tournament East Region 4-seed Arizona's season ended at the hands of Duke in the Sweet 16. Had the Wildcats upset the Blue Devils, they would've taken on the Crimson Tide with a spot in the Final Four on the line. Arizona finished the season with a 24-13 (14-6 Big 12) record and landed at the No. 15 spot in the final AP Poll.