Former Alabama Forward Finds New Home For Junior Season

Former Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell is transferring to Indiana, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The rising junior joins the Hoosiers after two seasons in Tuscaloosa and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Sherrell finished this past season, averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in 34 games of action. He was thrust into a challenging position this season as Alabama lost its front-court depth, relying heavily on Sherrell to play in the post.

Sources: Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell has committed to Indiana. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 15, 2026

The former 4-star recruit entered the transfer portal on April 6 and immediately became one of the most sought players. Sherrell was reportedly involved with Michigan State, Duke, Arkansas and others before taking his talents to Bloomington to play for the Hoosiers.

Sherrell goodby | Aiden_Sherrell3 on Instagra

"I want to sincerely thank the University of Alabama, Coach Oats, and the entire coaching staff, training staff, and support team for believing in me and giving me the chance to be a part of such a special program. The experience, knowledge, and relationships I've built during my time in Tuscaloosa are something I will always carry with me.



To my teammates, thank you for pushing me every day and making this journey unforgettable. The brotherhood we created goes far beyond basketball, and I'm grateful for every moment we've shared.



To the Alabama fans, thank you for embracing me and showing constant love and support. Playing in front of you all at Coleman Coliseum was truly an honor, and I'll always appreciate the energy you brought every single night.



Thank you again to everyone who has supported me along the way.



Roll Tide!" Aiden Sherrell on Instagram

The Hoosiers finished last season 18-14 in Darian DeVries first season at the helm and Sherrell immediately becomes Indiana's headline transfer.

Alabama welcomed Brandon Garrison from Kentucky from the transfer portal over the weekend and currently still has Collins Onyejiaka, Keitenn Bristow on the roster. The transfer portal closes on April 21, leaving athletes just six more days to enter if they intend to play at a new school next season.

Alabama Basketball Current 2026-27 Roster

Sr. Aden Holloway

Sr. Brandon Garrison

Sr. Preston Murphy Jr.

Jr. Keitenn Bristow

So. Amari Allen

So. London Jemison

So. Davion Hannah

So. Collins Onyejiaka

Fr. Jaxon Richardson

Fr. Qayden Samuels

Fr. Tarris Bouie

This story will be updated.

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