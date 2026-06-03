Alabama's Spot in Way-Too-Early Rankings After 2026 NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline

A lot has changed for Alabama basketball since the 2025-26 season came to an end.

After reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal: forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell, plus guards Jalil Bethea and Davion Hannah. Additionally, guard Labaron Philon Jr. is remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

That said, the Crimson Tide gained four players from the transfer portal and could have five returners from this past season. This is on top of the three freshmen coming to Tuscaloosa this summer. Aden Holloway's status for next season is still unknown, however, his court case will be dismissed if he completes the requirements of the second-chance program. Perhaps most notably, Amari Allen withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on the May 27 deadline, as he's expected to lead the 2026-27 team.

Alabama has been featured in way-too-early rankings from numerous media outlets. Here's a look at where head coach Nate Oats and company stand roughly four months before the season tips off. In parentheses is where the outlets ranked UA shortly after this past season concluded.

Florida (was No. 3) Michigan (was No. 1) UConn (was No. 2) Illinois (was No. 8) Texas (was No. 17) Duke (was No. 6) St. John's (was No. 13) Arizona (was No. 4) Houston (was No. 10) Michigan State (was No. 5) Gonzaga (was No. 12) Tennessee (was unranked) Vanderbilt (was No. 15) Arkansas (was No. 9) Louisville (was unranked) Virginia (was No. 7) Alabama (was No. 11) Miami (was unranked) Kansas (was No. 19) Nebraska (was No. 16) Iowa State (was No. 14) USC (was No. 25) Kentucky (was unranked) Purdue (was No. 18) Indiana (was No. 25)

"Among the biggest beneficiaries of late draft decisions was Alabama, which got ultra-productive rising sophomore Amari Allen back despite interest in the late first round," Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney writes.

"Allen is expected to get significant on-ball opportunities after playing in more of a glue guy role alongside Labaron Philon Jr. as a freshman, and could have a monster statistical season if he takes to that increased usage well. Around him, Alabama has emphasized positional size and depth in the frontcourt in a way we haven’t seen from the Tide under Nate Oats."

Florida (was No. 1) Duke (was No. 2) Michigan (was No. 3) Illinois (was No. 4) UConn (was No. 5) Tennessee (was No. 11) St. John's (was No. 19) Michigan State (was No. 9) Texas (was No. 7) Arizona (was No. 10) Arkansas (was No. 6) USC (was No. 14) Louisville (was No. 15) Virginia (was No. 17) Alabama (was No. 8) Houston (was No. 12) Kentucky (was unranked) Gonzaga (was No. 24) Vanderbilt (was No. 13) Miami (was No. 21) Missouri (was No. 20) Nebraska (was No. 16) Kansas (was unranked) Iowa State (was No. 18) North Carolina (was unranked)

"Two key questions faced Alabama after the transfer portal entry deadline: Amari Allen's stay-or-go decision, and Aden Holloway's status for next season," ESPN's Jeff Borzello writes. "The Crimson Tide received good news on the former, with Allen withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and returning to Tuscaloosa. Now, they wait for an update on Holloway. For now, we'll project him to be on the team.

"Nate Oats has plenty of perimeter talent on the roster as well, headlined by five-star guard Jaxon Richardson. Up front, Boise State transfer Drew Fielder brings size and shooting at the 4, but Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison or Mississippi State transfer Jamarion Davis-Fleming have to be a factor down low."

Florida (was No. 11) Duke (was No. 4) Michigan (was No. 1) Illinois (was No. 6) Tennessee (was No. 16) UConn (was No. 5) Michigan State (was No. 2) Texas (was No. 18) Vanderbilt (was No. 9) Louisville (was unranked) Arkansas (was No. 8) Arizona (was No. 4) Virginia (was No. 10) Kansas (was No. 20) Houston (was No. 12) Alabama (was No. 7) USC (was No. 24) Purdue (was No. 17) Gonzaga (was No. 13) Miami (was No. 29) Nebraska (was No. 22) St. John's (was No. 15) Indiana (was unranked) North Carolina (was No. 19) UCLA (was unranked)

Florida (was No. 4) Michigan (was No. 1) UConn (was No. 3) Duke (was No. 2) Michigan State (was No. 5) Houston (was No. 7) Illinois (was No. 6) Virginia (was not ranked due to lack of a full rotation — "would rank inside the Top 10") Gonzaga (was No. 13) Arkansas (was No. 9) Arizona (was No. 8) Purdue (was No. 10) Texas (was No. 22) Louisville (was unranked) Tennessee (was unranked) Vanderbilt (was No. 11) Alabama (was No. 17) Indiana (was unranked) Iowa State (was No. 12) Miami (was No. 18) Kansas (was unranked) St. John's (was No. 16) LSU (was unranked) USC (was unranked) Nebraska (was No. 20)

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of June 3

G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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