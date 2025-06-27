Grant Nelson Joining NBA Team, Will Compete for Two-Way Spot
Former Alabama forward Grant Nelson is signing a two-way deal with the Nets after not being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
"Alabama forward Grant Nelson will join the Brooklyn Nets and compete for a two-way spot in training camp, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Nelson is the second member of Alabama's 2025 draft prospects to sign with a team, as he joins fellow Crimson Tide undrafted free agent Mark Sears, who agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Center Clifford Omoruyi and guard Chris Youngblood await a deal.
If he earns the deal, he'll join former Alabama standout and current Nets forward Noah Clowney.
The forward played in all 37 games but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Nelson played a pivotal role throughout the Crimson Tide's Final Four run and he stood out among Alabama once again. Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.
Nelson was very rarely featured in mock drafts, despite unofficially breaking the NBA Combine shuttle run record with a time of 2.58 seconds and putting up impressive numbers in other drills, but Alabama head coach Nate Oats had good feeling NBA teams would pick him up back in March.
"But I hope he gets a chance to play in the NBA," Oats said. "I think he's got a chance. I think that skill level at his size, maybe he has to climb up a different route, maybe he's got to be a two-way and get there that way, but I think he's got a chance if he can stay healthy and really get his shot down. I think he's been a great fit. We run an NBA offense. He's a skilled big that NBA teams are looking for, and we're looking for guys that make sense in an NBA offense, and he's that.
Nelson transferred to Alabama from North Dakota State during the 2023 offseason and was the main frontcourt member to lead the Tide to its first Final Four in program history last season. He has led the team in rebounds per game for both of his seasons in Tuscaloosa but has also been one of the top scorers.
Nelson's best game with the Crimson Tide is a no-brainer as it occurred during last season's Sweet 16 matchup against North Carolina. Down by eight at halftime, Nelson took over and helped lead the Crimson Tide to an 89-87 victory by posting a jaw-dropping 24 points, 12 rebounds and a monstrous five blocks stat line.
NBA Combine Measurements
- Height (barefoot): 6'10"
- Weight: 229.8 pounds
- Wingspan: 7'0"
- Standing reach: 8'11"
- Hand length: 9 inches
- Hand width: 9 3/4 inches