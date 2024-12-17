Alabama Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe Staying in Tuscaloosa for Sophomore Season
In a strange twist of events, Alabama freshman cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe has announced his intentions to stay at Alabama and not enter the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports.
Mbakwe considered enterig his name into the portal on Monday going as far as posting a goodbye letter to social media, but changed his mind on Tuesday, deciding ultimately to stay at the Capstone and return for his sophomore season.
The former 5-star recruit in the Class of 2024 played in 11 games, logging 15 tackles, including one for loss, an interception and two pass breakups.
The 5-foot-11, 192-pounder out of Clay-Chalkville in Clay, Ala., was rated as a 5-star recruit and ranked as the consensus No. 16 prospect nationally, the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2024 and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama at the time of his commitment on July 26, 2022.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
