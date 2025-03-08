Grant Nelson's Big Day Makes Big Difference in No. 7 Alabama's Upset of No. 1 Auburn
Grant Nelson had not put up 20 points or more in an SEC game since Jan. 18 against Kentucky. Since then, he had several double-digit scoring games, but he picked an opportune time for his second 20-plus point game in SEC play.
During his final regular season game as a member of the Crimson Tide, Nelson scored 23 points in No. 7 Alabama's 93-91 overtime win at No. 1 Auburn (27-4, 15-3 SEC). It was approximately double his season average of 11.7 entering the game.
He went 8-for-15 from the field and had two points during the overtime period. Nelson also converted clutch buckets down the stretch. 15 of his points came in the first half, including a massive dunk over the Tigers' Dylan Cardwell, after which Nelson celebrated with a "Crimson Crane."
"I just decided to," Nelson said of his celebration after the game, won on a Mark Sears buzzer-beater. "This is a big win for us." He also contributed heavily on the glass, co-leading the Crimson Tide in boards against the SEC regular-season champions. (he and center Clifford Omoruyi each had eight).
As a team, Alabama (24-7, 13-5 SEC) made seven three-point baskets in the contest. Three belonged to Nelson, who hasn't been his absolute healthiest recently and was initially on the availability report prior to Wednesday's game against Florida, in which he was 0-1 from beyond the arc in 29 minutes.
"My teammates, they've been giving me confidence," Nelson said. "We've been doing a lot in practice leading up... to try to get my body right. The coaches drawing up plays for me to get downhill really helped."
Head coach Nate Oats was glad his team could emerge from the final game of its pre-SEC Tournament schedule with a massive road win. As to whether the win will give Alabama an inroad to potentially getting back on the No. 1-seed line, he was noncommittal but cited Saturday's win and a November win over Houston as key victories.
Regardless of seeding, the Crimson Tide needs the version of Nelson it got in the Sweet 16 last season against North Carolina, and for him to be fully healthy for the type of run it wants to embark on in Nashville and wherever the chips may fall afterwards.