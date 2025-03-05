Grant Nelson Included on Official Injury Report Ahead of Florida Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 7 Alabama men's basketball will play its 17th SEC matchup of the regular season at home against No. 5 Florida on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Tuesday, March 4
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Out
- Grant Nelson –– Questionable
Florida Initial Availability Report: Tuesday, March 4
None
Nelson's appearance on the initial availability report (questionable) came as a bit of a surprise as Alabama head coach Nate Oats didn't mention anything about a potential injury during Tuesday's press conference.
Additionally, Oats said that all of the seniors, including Nelson, would play on Wednesday evening as it's Senior Night. This will be five players' final game in Coleman Coliseum.
Reid was out for the Arkansas and Texas matchups before making a return for the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's home loss to No. 1 Auburn, but he only played for four minutes. Reid also sat out against Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee due to a hamstring injury.
"Derrion’s started back doing basketball workouts," Oats said on Tuesday. "He’s still week-to-week, he won’t be playing tomorrow, but our four seniors should all be good to go."
Oats also explained on Tuesday that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, and Wrightsell, who ruptured his Achilles against Oregon, will all but certainly be receiving medical redshirts. Both which are seniors and won't participate in Senior Night.
"I don’t think you get confirmation until you’re sitting there after the season, but they’re both medically-related and haven’t played in 30 percent of the games or played in a game after the midway point, which are the rules," Oats said.