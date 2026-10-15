How to Watch Alabama Against Ole Miss in Preseason Basketball Exhibition

After taking down Furman in its first preseason exhibition, Alabama basketball is set to face Ole Miss in another scrimmage at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham on Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide beat the Rebels during the 2025-26 regular season, but Ole Miss upset UA in the SEC Tournament. Tonight's intraconference matchup will not impact either team's record for the 2026-27 season.

"We got a good look at our young guys against Furman. We'll get a great look at our guys in a tougher game against Ole Miss," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said at SEC Tipoff '27 on Tuesday. "Definitely different styles. Talk to Coach Beard. He has been great. One of the best coaches in the country. This whole conference has some of the best coaches in the country and across all the programs."

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's Ballin in Boutwell exhibition against Ole Miss.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Ole Miss (Scrimmage)

Who: Alabama (1-0 in preseason exhibitions) vs. Ole Miss (0-0)

When: Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Boutwell Auditorium, Birmingham, Alabama

TV: SEC Network (Play-By-Play: Dave Neal, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 134/201

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 126-60, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 13, 1921. While the exhibition is in Birmingham, it is still considered a neutral site contest. As previously stated, this game does not count, but the Crimson Tide is 8-3 in neutral environments against the Rebels.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide fell to Ole Miss 80-79 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal on March 13. Alabama, which was the 2-seed, had a double-bye, while the 15-seed Rebels took down 10-seed Texas and 7-seed Georgia in back-to-back days before upsetting UA. Ole Miss went up by multiple possessions within the first few minutes, and the Crimson Tide had to play catch-up from there. But Alabama never took the lead or even tied the game, as it got complacent.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide started its 2026-27 preseason strong with a 111-93 home victory over Furman on Oct. 8. Oats' biggest emphasis this offseason was to get his team bigger, and some of the taller additions showed out, including Kentucky transfer forward Brandon Garrison, who scored 13 points in the first half on a perfect 6 of 6 from the field. Amari Allen, who withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft following a stellar freshman campaign, filled the stat sheet with a team-high 19 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal. Three first-year players also flashed a ton of potential on both sides of the ball in Coleman Coliseum.

Last Time Out, Ole Miss: This will be the Rebels' first action against another team. Ole Miss finished the 2025-26 season with a 15-20 record (4-14 SEC). Despite being the 15-seed in the SEC Tournament, it beat Texas, Georgia and Alabama before falling to Arkansas 93-90 in the semifinal round.

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