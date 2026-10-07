Alabama Basketball Learns 2026-27 SEC Tipoff Times, TV Designations

Alabama basketball has received its tipoff times for the SEC portion of the 2026-27 season.

Here's a look at when head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are slated to play against the conference and where fans can watch from home.

Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 SEC Schedule

All Times Central

Jan. 2: at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 5: vs. LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 9: at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 13: vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m. SEC Network

Jan. 16: vs. Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 20: at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 23: vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 26: at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 30: vs. Auburn, 5/5:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 6: at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 9: at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 13: vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Feb. 16: vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 20: at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 23: at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 27: vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

March 3: vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

March 6: at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC Network

The Crimson Tide, which finished last season with a 25-10 record (13-6 SEC), will play nine home games and another nine on the road against the conference this upcoming season. The SEC slate will begin on Jan. 2, 2027, and end on March 6. The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., as Bridgestone Arena will host the event from March 10-14.

A strong argument could be made that Alabama's toughest three-game stretch during SEC play will be from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13. The Crimson Tide will play back-to-back road games against Kentucky and Texas before hosting Arkansas. Alabama went 2-1 against these programs last season, but they all look different entering this upcoming season.

Tipoff times TBD

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