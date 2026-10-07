Alabama Basketball Learns 2026-27 SEC Tipoff Times, TV Designations
In this story:
Alabama basketball has received its tipoff times for the SEC portion of the 2026-27 season.
Here's a look at when head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are slated to play against the conference and where fans can watch from home.
Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 SEC Schedule
All Times Central
- Jan. 2: at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SEC Network
- Jan. 5: vs. LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network
- Jan. 9: at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2
- Jan. 13: vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m. SEC Network
- Jan. 16: vs. Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
- Jan. 20: at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN2
- Jan. 23: vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
- Jan. 26: at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPN
- Jan. 30: vs. Auburn, 5/5:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
- Feb. 6: at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
- Feb. 9: at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN
- Feb. 13: vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Feb. 16: vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network
- Feb. 20: at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
- Feb. 23: at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC Network
- Feb. 27: vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
- March 3: vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
- March 6: at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC Network
The Crimson Tide, which finished last season with a 25-10 record (13-6 SEC), will play nine home games and another nine on the road against the conference this upcoming season. The SEC slate will begin on Jan. 2, 2027, and end on March 6. The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., as Bridgestone Arena will host the event from March 10-14.
A strong argument could be made that Alabama's toughest three-game stretch during SEC play will be from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13. The Crimson Tide will play back-to-back road games against Kentucky and Texas before hosting Arkansas. Alabama went 2-1 against these programs last season, but they all look different entering this upcoming season.
Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule
Tipoff times TBD
- Nov. 3: vs. Sam Houston
- Nov. 6: vs. Arkansas State
- Nov. 9: vs. Oakland
- Nov. 13: vs. Seton Hall
- Nov. 17: vs. Kennesaw State
- Nov. 24: vs. Baylor at Players Era Championships in Las Vegas
- Nov. 26: vs. winner of Gonzaga/Kansas State at Players Era
- Nov. 27/28: Players Era
- Dec. 2: at Miami in ACC/SEC Challenge
- Dec. 8: vs. Houston at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden
- Dec. 12: vs. St. John’s in Birmingham
- Dec. 16: at South Florida
- Dec. 21: vs. Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa
- Dec. 29: vs. Samford
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver