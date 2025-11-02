How to Watch Alabama Basketball's Season Opener Against North Dakota
No. 15 Alabama men's basketball will face North Dakota in its first game of the regular season at home on Monday night.
Alabama finished last season ranked No. 6 following the Elite Eight loss to Duke. The Crimson Tide's No. 2 spot in the 2024-25 preseason AP Top 25 was its highest mark in program history, and Alabama remained inside the top 10 for the entire season despite having the toughest strength of schedule in the country.
Alabama has had quite the offseason after becoming the only school in the country to reach the Elite Eight round in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. The Crimson Tide had four outgoing transfers but also five incoming transfers, and the team also signed four recruits to its freshmen class. These newcomers have joined five returners from last year's team.
After winning each of its two preseason exhibitions, Alabama is ready to showcase the new-look roster against North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks finished 2024-25 with a subpar 12-21 record, but the Crimson Tide escaped a major upset opportunity against UND last December.
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama vs. North Dakota
Who: North Dakota (0-0, 0-0 Summit League) at No. 15 Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC)
What: Alabama's regular-season opener
When: Monday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. CT
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: Channel 191
Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Dec. 18, 2024.
Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide narrowly escaped with a 97-90 road win in the first-ever matchup between these two programs. Alabama struggled on both sides of the ball in the first half, but an offensive awakening in the second period was enough to take a lead late and pull away from a mid-major team that came into the game with a 4-8 record. Mark Sears and Grant Nelson led the way with 23 points apiece, but North Dakota's Treysen Eaglestaff—who transferred out this offseason—dropped 40 points, including eight threes.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled Furman 96-71 on the road on Oct. 26 in its second of two scrimmages (Alabama beat Florida State 109-105 on Oct. 17 in Birmingham). While UA had four players score 10-plus points against the Paladins, the bench tallied a stellar 43 points. Alabama guards Aden Holloway (18 points), Labaron Philon (16) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (12) — all returners from last year's team — led the Crimson Tide in points.
Last time out, North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks fell to Minnesota 82-62 on the road on Oct. 25 in its second of two scrimmages (North Dakota beat Jamestown 82-61 on Oct. 18 at home). Guard Garrett Anderson led UND with 14 points, while fellow guard Greyson Uelmen (13 points) and forward Marley Curtis (10) also finished in double figures. Guard Anthony Smith III scored nine points off the bench and led North Dakota in assists (five) and was second in steals (three).