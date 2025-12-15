How to Watch Alabama Basketball Against South Florida

Alabama will play its 11th game of the regular season on Wednesday evening at home against South Florida.

This is the first of a three-game series between the two programs, as they finalized a deal during the offseason.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats will reunite with former Crimson Tide assistant Bryan Hodgson, who is the Bulls' head coach. Hodgson was an assistant under Oats at Buffalo (2015-19) and UA (2019-23). Before taking the South Florida job this offseason, Hodgson was Arkansas State's head coach in 2024-25 and the Tide defeated the Red Wolves 88-79 in Tuscaloosa.

Hodgson is one of five Nate Oats assistants who have become college basketball head coaches, as he joins Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State), Austin Claunch (UTSA), Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern), and most recently, Ryan Pannone, who took over at Arkansas State following Hodgson's departure.

This is the second time this season that Oats will face a former assistant, as the Crimson Tide took down Claunch and UTSA 97-55 at home on Dec. 7. Following this game against South Florida, Alabama will go head-to-head with Pettway and Kennesaw State on Dec. 21.

Alabama aims to shake off Saturday night's loss to Arizona with a big win against the Bulls in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide is currently ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25, but on Monday at noon, its placement will likely change after falling to the Wildcats.

How to Watch: Alabama Against South Florida

Who: No. 12 Alabama (7-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. USF (6-4, 0-0 American)

What: Alabama's 11th game of the regular season (fifth at home)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 192

Series: The two programs are tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 7, 2013.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide took the Bulls down 82-71 on Dec. 2, 2014, in Tuscaloosa following a big first-half performance. Rodney Cooper led Alabama with 20 points, but fellow starters Ricky Tarrant and Levi Randolph scored 17 and 14. respectively, while Justin Coleman and Michael Kessens combined for 20 points off the bench. Tarrant also recorded eight assists and five steals.

Last time out, Alabama: The then-No. 12 Crimson Tide fell to No. 1 Arizona 96-75 on Saturday night in Birmingham. It was the fourth-largest losing margin under Oats. There's no doubt that the differences in the offensive rebounding category were the main story, as the Wildcats won that battle 22-3. Alabama guards Labaron Philon Jr. (24 points) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (21) combined for 45 points, but the rest of the offense struggled. Defensively, the Tide could not stop Arizona guard Brayden Burries, who scored 28 points.

Last time out, South Florida: The Bulls outlasted Charleston 81-75 at home on Dec. 10. The Cougars had four players tally 10-plus points compared to South Florida's three, but the Bulls trio of Joseph Pinion (21 points), Izaiyah Nelson (17) and Tristan Beckford (17) combined for 55 points. Nelson and Beckford each recorded nine rebounds and two blocks, but eight of Nelson's boards came on the offensive glass — Alabama's main weakness.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.7 on 55.2 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (6.9, including 1.3 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.4 with 3.0 turnovers)

South Florida Stat Leaders

Points: Joseph Pinion (14.6 on 39.5 FG%)

Rebounds: Izaiyah Nelson (9.3, including 3.9 offensive)

Assists: CJ Brown (5.2 with 2.5 turnovers)

