How to Watch: Arkansas State at No. 2 Alabama Basketball
No. 2 Alabama men's basketball couldn't have started its most anticipated season in program history on a stronger note as the Crimson Tide steamrolled UNC Asheville 110-54 in Monday night's opener at Coleman Coliseum.
The Tide is staying put for its next game though, as Alabama will host Arkansas State on Friday night. The main significance of this matchup is the subject that is Red Wolves head coach Bryan Hodgson, who was a former Alabama assistant under Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats for four years.
Following a rough 13-20 season by the Red Wolves in 2022-23, Arkansas State fired head coach Mike Balado and hired Hodgson. In his first year at Arkansas State, the Red Wolves finished with a much-improved 20-17 record and made the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, but were one win short of an NCAA Tournament berth last season.
How to Watch: Arkansas State at No. 2 Alabama
Who: Alabama (0-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at No. 2 Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
When: Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. CT
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SECN+/ESPN+
Series: Alabama leads 3-0 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 11, 1969.
Last meeting: Alabama dominated Arkansas State 89-65 on Dec. 4, 2023, with forward Jarin Stevenson scoring the most points at 13 off of the bench. Guards Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada and forwards Mo Wague and Grant Nelson also finished with double figures. Wague, who is now at Oklahoma, also led Alabama that game in rebounds (7), steals (4) and blocks (3).
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled UNC Asheville 110-54 in its season opener on Nov. 4 in Coleman Coliseum. Preseason All-American point guard Mark Sears led the Tide in scoring with 20 points, center Clifford Omoruyi led Alabama in rebounds with nine, the same number of assists for guard Labaron Philon. Alabama also went away from its bread and butter of three-point shooting as the Crimson Tide only attempted 18 from behind the arc while scoring 56 points in the paint.
Last time out, Arkansas State: The Red Wolves took down Akron 80-75 in overtime of the MAC-SBC Challenge (and season opener). Guards Joseph Pinion, Derrian Ford and forward Kobe Julien led Arkansas State in scoring with 16, 15 and 14 respectively, forward Rashaud Marshall tallied the most rebounds with 10 and guard Terrance Ford Jr. recorded a team-high five assists.