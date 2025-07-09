Alabama's Exhibit-10 Rookies Striving for Two-Way Deals During Summer League
Alabama men's basketball had four players hoping to hear their name called at the 2025 NBA Draft, as their collegiate eligibility was exhausted and they couldn't return to the Crimson Tide.
However, Alabama guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, forward Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi didn't get the phone call they'd dreamed of since their respective basketball journeys tipped off.
That said, all four of them signed with teams as undrafted free agents. Sears signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, meaning that he'll be a member of the organization's G League team with hopes of making the NBA roster. Nelson, Youngblood and Omoruyi, on the other hand, each signed Exhibit-10 deals with other NBA franchises, meaning they'll have to compete for a two-way deal.
Most rookies, regardless of draft pick, participate in at least one or two games of the Summer League. These three separate events in July are a good way for team scouts to evaluate players striving for two-way deals, a spot on the main roster or even a place in the starting five.
The first two Summer League events were held concurrently from July 5-8 in Salt Lake City and California respectively. A total of eight teams competed during this span, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have Youngblood on the roster.
Youngblood's first and third Summer League games didn't exactly catch the eye as he combined for 11 points on 4 of 16 from the field. But the second contest was a massive difference, as in just 22 minutes, he scored 15 points on 4 of 7 from deep, while adding two rebounds, an assist, and a steal with zero turnovers and a plus-minus of plus-11.
Youngblood aims to continue making strides during the Thunder's additional four games from July 10-16.
The NBA 2K26 Summer League, the third event, includes every team that holds Alabama rookies, and it'll tip off today. On Thursday, Youngblood and Thunder will face the Brooklyn Nets, who have the aforementioned Grant Nelson.
The forward played in all 37 games but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Nelson played a pivotal role throughout the Crimson Tide's Final Four run and he stood out among Alabama once again. Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.
Nelson was rarely featured in mock drafts, and as previously stated, wasn't selected, but he aims to stand out on a Nets Summer League roster filled with five 2025 first-round picks.
Unlike Brooklyn, the Raptors' Summer League roster includes Toronto's two draft picks and is mostly comprised of undrafted players over the past couple of years, including the aforementioned Clifford Omoruyi. In an effort to increase its defensive presence in the paint, Alabama added the former Rutgers big man out of the transfer portal last offseason.
Omoruyi averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 2024-25 and looks to showcase his two-way expertise down low with the Raptors.
Sears' battle is a bit different than his former teammates'. He already has the two-way deal that Nelson, Omoruyi and Youngblood are going for in their respective ball clubs, but the 23-year-old is eyeing a major role on the Bucks' G League team with hopes of someday making the NBA roster––which could take a couple of years.
Like Nelson, Sears was rarely featured in mock drafts but his name still appeared on a solid amount. Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American last season after yet another stellar year averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. He also led all draft prospects in three different shooting drills at the NBA Combine in May.
So, will Nelson, Omoruyi or Youngblood join Sears in the NBA G League next season?