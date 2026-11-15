How to Watch Kennesaw State at No. 18 Alabama Basketball

Alabama basketball is 4-0 in the 2026-27 season, as it turns the page to a home matchup against Kennesaw State on Nov. 17.

Kennesaw State is led by head coach Antoine Pettway, who was an assistant at Alabama from 2008 to the 2022-23 season. He spent four seasons under current Tide head coach Nate Oats. Pettway also played at UA from 2000-01 to 2003-04.

The Owls finished last season 21-14, including a 10-10 record in Conference USA play. More importantly, Kennesaw State won the CUSA Conference Tournament, which propelled it to its second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. Kennesaw State is 4-0 on the young season, with wins over Midway, Austin Peay, Winthrop and LaGrange.

This is Alabama's final home game until Dec. 12. After facing Kennesaw State, head coach Nate Oats and company will head to Las Vegas for the Players Era Championships from Nov. 24 to the end of the month. The Crimson Tide will then travel to Miami for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2 before going head-to-head with Houston at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 8.

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's fifth game of the 2026-27 season.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Kennesaw State

Who: Kennesaw State (4-0, 0-0 CUSA) at No. 18 Alabama (4-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SECN+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 229

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 2-0 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 13, 2015.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide beat Kennesaw State 92-81 in Huntsville, Alabama, on Dec. 21, 2025, in the Rocket City Classic. As expected, Alabama had no trouble on offense against the Owls, clearing the 90-point mark for the ninth time in twelve games. The Crimson Tide struggled on the defensive end, giving up 53 points in the second half. That said, Alabama sophomore forward Aiden Sherrell had a career-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Kennesaw State's big second half led to four players finishing with 10-plus points.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide outlasted Seton Hall 82-76 at home on Nov. 13. Alabama trailed 28-22 before ending the first half on a 16-0 run. Amari Allen had a personal eight-point spurt during that run and finished the game scoring 24 points and adding five assists and two blocks. Aden Holloway looked the part in his second game back from suspension, as he tallied 18 points and a pair of steals. Cole Cloer had his best game so far with 12 points and five rebounds. The Pirates had multiple comeback attempts, but the Tide never let them pull within two points late.

Last Time Out, Kennesaw State: The Owls dominated LaGrange 107-54 at home on Nov. 12. Kennesaw State's Trey Simpson led the way off the bench with 16 points, 10 rebounds (six offensive) and two blocks. Kyler Theophile (14 points), Amir Taylor (14), Keriawn Berry (12) and Levi Ball (10) also finished in double figures.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news