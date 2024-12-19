How to Watch: Kent State at No. 6 Alabama Basketball
Alabama men's basketball finished its gauntlet of a seven-game stretch with a 5-2 record after defeating Creighton at home in the final leg. It was Alabama's first home game in over a month as the other six matchups were either on the road or in a neutral setting.
The Crimson Tide immediately went back on the road for about 1,300 miles to face North Dakota on Wednesday night. While this was a fairly distant away game, it was a homecoming for Alabama forward Grant Nelson, who grew up less than a two-hour drive from the venue. Nelson, along with Preseason All-American point guard Mark Sears, led the Crimson Tide to an uncomfortable win and scored 23 points apiece.
Now Alabama returns home for a matchup against Kent State on Sunday and the Tide will remain in Tuscaloosa, for the next couple of games.
How to Watch: No. 6 Alabama vs. Kent State
Who: Kent State at (8-2, 0-0 MAC) No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 0-0 SEC)
When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Kent State: The Crimson Tide trail 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on March 16, 2002
Last meeting with Kent State: The Crimson Tide fell to the Golden Flashes 71-58. Rod Grizzard's 17 points weren't enough as Mo Williams, Erwin Dudley and Kenny Walker also finished in double figures. Trevor Huffman was Kent State's highest scorer with 20 points, but believe it or not, right behind him with 18 points was NFL legend and future hall-of-famer Antonio Gates, who made eight Pro Bowls as the longtime tight end of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide narrowly escaped North Dakota with a 97-90 road win on Wednesday evening. Alabama struggled on both sides of the ball in the first half, but an offensive awakening in the second period was enough to take a lead late and maintain it until the final buzzer against a team that came into the game with a 4-8 record that plays in a mid-major conference. Sears and Nelson led the way with 23 points apiece, but North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff dropped 40 points, including eight threes.
Last time out, Kent State: The Golden Flashes dominated Mercyhurst 82-57 on Dec. 15. VonCameron Davis led the way with 17 points and two blocks, while Cli'Ron Hornbeak, Marquis Barnett and Jalen Sullinger each scored 15 points. Hornbeak led the team in rebounds with six and Barnett was right behind with five.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.0)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.2)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.1)
North Dakota Stat Leaders
- Points: VonCameron Davis (14.9)
- Rebounds: Cli'Ron Hornbeak (6.7)
- Assists: Cian Medley (3.4)