How to Watch: McNeese State at No. 2 Alabama Basketball
Following a sloppy 88-79 home victory over Arkansas State, No. 2 Alabama basketball is aiming for a strong statement win over McNeese on Monday night.
The Cowboys are led by head coach Will Wade, who helped lead McNeese to a stellar 30-4 record. Its 17-1 record in the Southland earned the Cowboys regular season and conference tournament titles. This earned them a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but McNeese fell in the first round to Gonzaga.
Wade previously spent six seasons as the head coach at LSU, where he and Alabama head coach Nate Oats went head-to-head on several occasions, including the 2021 SEC Tournament Championship game, which Alabama won 80-79.
How to Watch: McNeese State at No. 2 Alabama
Who: McNeese (1-1, 0-0 Southland) at No. 2 Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
When: Monday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SEC Network
Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Nov. 29, 2001.
Last meeting: Alabama dominated Arkansas State 90-61 nearly 23 years ago. Erwin Dudley led the Crimson Tide with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Rod Grizzard, Mo Williams and Terrance Meade also scored double figures. Kenny Walker filled the stat sheet a bit with nine points and six boards while Travis Stinnett logged four assists in very limited action.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Arkansas State 88-79 in a sloppy Friday evening in Coleman Coliseum. Preseason All-American point guard Mark Sears led the Tide in points with 19, but he finished 4-of-12 from the field, including 0-of-5 from downtown with an 11-of-16 performance from the charity stripe. Like the Memphis exhibition, Alabama and the Red Wolves combined for a whopping 80 free throw attempts. Alabama also struggled from deep by converting on 6-of-31 attempts but its efforts on the inside led to double-digit points by guard Labaron Philon, forwards Derrion Reid, Jarin Stevenson and Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi paved the way for an escape.
Last time out, McNeese: The Cowboys rebounded from a season-opening loss to South Dakota State with a resounding 111-57 victory over the College Of Biblical Studies on Thursday. Guards Javohn Garcia and Sincere Parker led McNeese in scoring with 21 and 20 points respectively. Fellow guard Omar Cooper only scored four points but finished first on the team in rebounds with eight and an astonishing 13 assists. In total, McNeese combined for 15 steals with nine of the 11 players who saw action recording at least one.