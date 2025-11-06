How to Watch No. 15 Alabama Basketball Against No. 5 St. John's
No. 15 Alabama men's basketball will play its second game of the regular season on the road against No. 5 St. John's on Saturday.
The highly anticipated ranked matchup is technically a neutral site contest, as the venue is Madison Square Garden in New York City rather than the Red Storm's home venue of Carnesecca Arena in Queens, N.Y.
This will be Alabama's first game against St. John's since Wimp Sanderson coached the Crimson Tide to a 69-68 NCAA Tournament win on Long Island on March 14, 1982. It's also the first time that Alabama's played in MSG — nicknamed "The World's Most Famous Arena" — since the NIT Tip-off in 2013.
Eddie Phillips led Alabama in that 1982 game with 16 points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line, plus a team-high eight rebounds. Ennis Whatley also stood out for the Crimson Tide as he scored 12 points with an Alabama-best five assists. Seven of the nine St. John's players who saw time in the game were later selected in the NBA Draft, including NBA Hall-of-Famer Chris Mullin.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats has faced a lot of legendary college basketball coaches in his career, and St. John's head coach Rick Pitino is at the top. The Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer has won two National Championships with two different schools and has been to seven NCAA Tournament Final Fours with three different schools.
Nevertheless, this isn't the first time that Oats and Pitino will face off. Pitino coached at Iona from 2020-23 before going to St. John's and 2-seed Alabama met 15-seed Iona in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide won 68-55 thanks to a 20-point, 6-rebound and 3-steal performance by Herb Jones.
Oats called Madison Square Garden, also known as the World's Most Famous Arena, "one of the best places to play in college basketball," on May 14. Being able to face Pitino and a team on a meteoric rise was "an opportunity we didn't think we could pass up."
"St. John's has won the Big East, No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament," Oats said. "They play a little bit different style. We're going to have to be ready for the pressure. Our guards, whatever we end up being on the roster, they're going to have to be ready to go against their pressure. I think it'll be good for us."
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 5 St. John's
Who: No. 15 Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 5 St. John's (1-0, 0-0 Big East)
What: Alabama's second game of the regular season (first on the road/neutral site)
When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: Channel 201 (St. John's), Channel 384 (Alabama)
Series: The two programs are tied 2-2 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 17, 1955.
Last Meeting: This will be Alabama's first game against St. John's since Wimp Sanderson coached the Crimson Tide to a 69-68 NCAA Tournament win on Long Island on March 14, 1982. It's also the first time that Alabama's played in MSG — nicknamed "The World's Most Famous Arena" — since the NIT Tip-off in 2013.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled North Dakota 91-62 in its season opener on Monday night. Preseason All-SEC sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, while graduate guard Houston Mallette tallied 15 points and grabbed four offensive rebounds. Freshman Amari Allen filled the stat sheet as he recorded 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished five assists, swiped three steals and snatched a block.
Last time out, St. John's: The Red Storm cruised past Quinnipiac 108-74 at home on Monday in Carnesecca Arena in Queens, N.Y. Forward Dillon Mitchell led St. John's in points (18), rebounds (seven) and steals (four). Zuby Ejiofor (17 points), Ian Jackson (15), Joson Sanon (14) and Sadiku Ibine Ayo (10) scored double-digit points.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (22.0 of 69.2 FG%)
- Rebounds: Houston Mallette (8.0, including 4.0 offensive)
- Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (8.0 with 4.0 turnovers)
St. John's Stat Leaders
- Points: Dillon Mitchell (18.0 on 77.8 FG%)
- Rebounds: Dillon Mitchell (7.0, including 3.0 offensive)
- Assists: Dylan Darling (6.0 with 1.0 turnovers)