How to Watch: No. 5 Alabama Basketball at No. 10 Texas A&M
After finishing its non-conference slate with an impressive 11-2 record, the Alabama men's basketball team was ranked at No. 5 in the AP Poll heading into SEC play.
Alabama has passed its first two games against the conference in relatively easy fashion, as the Crimson Tide dominated Oklahoma at home this past Sunday and steamrolled South Carolina on the road on Wednesday evening.
Alabama is set for another SEC road matchup as the Crimson Tide will face No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday evening. This will be Alabama's sixth ranked opponent of the season and the second one in the top-10 (beat then-No. 6 Houston on Nov. 26).
How to Watch: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 10 Texas A&M
Who: No. 5 Alabama (13-2, 2-0 SEC) at No. 10 Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. CT.
Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. Texas A&M: The Crimson Tide leads 14-11 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 19, 1958.
Last meeting with Texas A&M: Alabama throttled the Aggies 100-75 on Feb. 17, 2024. Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears led Alabama with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-7 from downtown, while also adding four rebounds and assists, plus three steals. Rylan Griffen (17 points), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (16), Aaron Estrada (11) and Sam Walters (11) also finished with double figures. Like Sears, Wrightsell and Estrada also swiped three steals while forward Grant Nelson had three blocks.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide cruised by South Carolina 88-68 on Wednesday evening. This was the Crimson Tide's first SEC road test of the season and it passed with flying colors. Alabama got out to a massive lead early and never looked back due to stellar performances on both ends of the floor. Sears led the way with 22 points on 7-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-6 from long range, with a team-high six assists. Guard Aden Holloway scored 13 points off the bench and non-starting forwards Derrion Reid, Mouhamed Dioubate and Aiden Sherrell also had solid outings.
Last time out, Texas A&M: The Aggies and Crimson Tide already have something in common at the early stage of SEC play as Texas A&M defeated No. 17 Oklahoma 80-78 (Alabama beat the Sooners 107-79 on Jan 4). Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps had himself a career night as he scored 34 points on 11-of-25 from the field, including 6-of-10 from behind the arc, while also grabbing five rebounds and three steals. Phelps also hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 19 seconds left to create the eventual final score.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.6)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.7)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.5)
Texas A&M Stat Leaders
- Points: Wade Taylor IV (15.7)
- Rebounds: Solomon Washington (6.3)
- Assists: Wade Taylor IV (4.8)