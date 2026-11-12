'It Definitely Changed My Life': Aden Holloway Speaks for First Time Since Suspension

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball has players speak to the media after every game, but very rarely before.

Nate Oats shared that Alabama guard Aden Holloway wanted to address reporters. It was his first time speaking since his suspension following an arrest in March. He played for the first time this season against Oakland on Monday, when his suspension was lifted.

Before a player or coach speaks at a press conference, reporters are asked to raise their hands for questions so a microphone can be brought around. And right after that sentence was said, Holloway spoke.

"Before we start, I want to say something quick," Holloway began. "I want to thank God, my family, the University, coach Oats, Greg Byrne, all the Alabama fans, all my teammates, just for making a second chance possible, and all the support and encouragement that they've given me over the past year.

"I wouldn't recommend my experience to anyone. It's been tough, but it definitely changed my life and reminded me of who and what was most important to me and I'm super thankful for that. I'm definitely looking forward to the rest of the season and tomorrow's game."

Holloway’s status was perhaps the most notable chapter of Alabama’s offseason. He was suspended by Oats and company on March 16 after being arrested on first-degree possession of marijuana (more than two pounds) and failure to affix a tax stamp. He wasn’t with the team during UA’s run to the Sweet 16.

Holloway entered a second-chance program in June as part of a plea agreement for his two felony drug charges. By late September, he completed 50 hours of community service, passed drug and alcohol screenings and paid fines before being reinstated on Alabama’s 2026-27 roster.

"I would say that it's just been making me a better person," Holloway said. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. So I feel like it's just been a character development thing for me, just growing in that aspect. Basketball-wise, I think I've been a little bit better of a vocal leader. Still working on it, but it's definitely an area that I've grown in since last year, and I would say eventually."

Holloway was named a starter against Oakland and the Coleman Coliseum crowd was at its loudest when his name was announced during the intros. Holloway was smiling ear-to-ear, knowing all eyes would be on him. He finished the game with 12 points (4 of 8 from behind the arc), two rebounds, two assists, three fouls and one turnover in 21 minutes. Not bad after 241 days without competition.

"It meant a lot," Holloway said when asked what it meant to hear his name called in the starting lineup. "Just being able to suit up with my guys in the real game. We've been going at each other in practice for some months now, so just being able to get out there in the real game meant everything to me."

Alabama played three exhibition games and two regular-season contests before Holloway's return. Holloway was on the bench for each matchup, but he was often standing, providing some coaching points and cheering on his teammates.

"It was frustrating, obviously, but I was just trying to stay as engaged as I could," Holloway said. "I love watching these guys play. I like playing a little more, but watching them was fun, too."

As previously stated, Oats said that Holloway asked him to speak to the media before reporters spoke with the head coach. Not many student-athletes could do that, especially after receiving national scrutiny for months.

"He felt an obligation to the Alabama fanbase community to take some ownership over what's happened over the last nine months or so," Oats said. "I'm super proud of him because a lot of guys try to hide from it. He's actually owned what he's done, and I think you've got to respect that— I do a lot."

Oats stressed over the past couple of weeks how much Holloway has grown as a leader, and his teammates think the same way about him. The senior's leadership will be on display for all to see at home against Seton Hall on Friday night.

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